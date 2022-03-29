ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Poll: Trump leads Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups

By Max Greenwood, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pad1G_0etD70vy00

( The Hill ) — Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 match-up, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill on Monday.

If the 2024 presidential election were held right now, the poll finds Trump getting 47 percent support compared to 41 percent for Biden. Twelve percent of voters are undecided.

Vice President Harris performs even worse in a hypothetical match-up with Trump. Forty-nine percent said they would choose Trump, while 38 percent said they would support Harris.

Republican U.S. Senate candidates gearing up for Ohio primary

The poll, while very early, portends trouble for Democrats in their 2024 effort to maintain control of the White House after taking it back less than two years ago. Trump has repeatedly hinted that he’s considering another bid for the presidency and remains deeply popular among the GOP’s conservative base.

Even if Trump and Biden choose not to run in 2024, Democrats may face some challenges. The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey found Harris leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis , a current favorite for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, by a scant 2-point margin.

In that scenario, Harris takes 40 percent support to DeSantis’s 38 percent support.

Mark Penn , the co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, said that Trump’s early leads over both Harris and Biden speak less to the former president’s popularity and more to Biden and his administration’s current challenges with voters.

The poll found Biden’s current approval at just 39 percent, while majorities of respondents said that both the U.S. economy and the country as a whole are on the wrong track.

“I would not give a lot of weight to trial heats right now other than they reflect the weakness of Biden and the administration right now,” Penn said. “That Trump beats them both by a wide margin suggests most Republican nominees once known fully by the public would beat them unless they are able to pivot out of the current nadir in their numbers.”

Trump remains the favorite for the 2024 GOP nod, with 59 percent of Republican voters saying they would support him should he take another shot at the White House. Former Vice President Mike Pence and DeSantis are statistically tied for second place, garnering 11 percent and 10 percent support, respectively.

Ohio Democratic Gubernatorial candidates set to face off in debate

In the event that Trump doesn’t run again, however, DeSantis supplants Pence as the favorite. In that scenario, 28 percent of Republican voters say they would back DeSantis, while 24 percent say they would support Pence.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is the only other would-be Republican candidate to score double-digits in the poll. Ten percent of GOP voters say they would choose him, according to the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey of 1,990 registered voters was conducted on March 23-24. It is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll.

The survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
blavity.com

Black Members Of Congress Say Biden Administration 'Failed' To Allocate Funds To Black Media

Several Black members of Congress have signed a document requesting President Joe Biden to look into contracts funded by COVID-19 response legislation, highlighting the “major failings of many federal departments and agencies to do business with Black-owned media and advertising firms.” In the signed document to the president, the lawmakers cite a 2021 Black Enterprise article that details how the Biden administration has excluded Black-owned media and advertising firms from “Encouraging Black Americans,” a national campaign to push Black Americans to get vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
MSNBC

Trump crushed by Biden boom: U.S. jobs hit pre-COVID peaks in March 2022

Following his State of the Union address, President Biden’s approval rate jumped to 47 percent. At the same time, new numbers show economic growth has been strong under Biden’s first 13 months in office, tripling the number of jobs Trump created during the same period. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Democratic strategist James Carville to discuss the state of Biden’s presidency. March 5, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

White House mocks Russia for sanctioning the wrong Joe Biden

The White House mocked the imposition of Russian sanctions on Joe Biden and a host of other senior US officials. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, suggested the Kremlin had mistakenly sanctioned the US President's late father, after they omitted the suffix "junior" from his name. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton,...
POTUS
POLITICO

Biden’s sloooooow walk on weed

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. It’s well established that President Biden is an outlier among Democrats when it comes to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Mark Penn
Person
Donald Trump
Slate

Poll: Biden Approval Rating Falls to Lowest of His Presidency

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest level of his presidency, according to the latest NBC News poll. The president’s overall approval rating tumbled to 40 percent in the poll with 55 percent of adults saying they disapprove of the job he is doing in the White House. It marks the lowest point for the poll and a three-point decline from January, which means the drop was within the poll’s margin of error of 3.1 percent. In the January poll, 43 percent said they approved of Biden’s job performance, with 54 percent saying they did not approve. Almost a year ago, in April 2021, Biden’s approval rating stood at 53 percent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Percent#Harvard#Republican#U S Senate#Democrats#The White House#Gop
Bridget Mulroy

Biden Asked About Trump's 2024 Hopes

Biden doesn't see Trump's 2024 campaign as a threat.(Jon Tyson/iStock) On Thursday at an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, United States President Joe Biden said, “I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me."
NBC News

White House considering Biden trip to Europe

WASHINGTON — The White House is considering the possibility of President Joe Biden’s traveling to Europe in the coming weeks, according to three U.S. officials and two people familiar with the discussions. The trip, which would focus on the war in Ukraine and aim to reassure America’s allies...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Biden The Cautious, Pt. 2

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. We tried out something new today and had Nat Sec Daily and West Wing Playbook...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDTN

WDTN

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy