ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland state Sen. Will Smith mistaken for actor after Oscars slap: ‘You gotta laugh’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brad Dress
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAajM_0etD6rE500

( The Hill ) — After Sunday night’s fiasco at the Oscars when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for a joke about his wife, Maryland state Sen. William C. Smith Jr. woke up on Monday to a ringing phone because people had confused him for the famous actor.

William Smith Jr. told The Washington Post his Twitter following grew to more than 100 people in a matter of hours and he “got a few messages saying ‘you messed up.'”

“Actually it was a little more colorful than that,” he told The Post. “You gotta laugh. I needed some levity.”

See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

“King Richard” and Oscar-winning actor Will Smith made headlines after he slapped Rock during the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif., for joking about his wife’s hair and the 1990s film G.I Jane, telling the comedian after he struck him to “keep my wife’s name out of your f—- mouth.”

Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia, which causes hair loss.

Smith apologized for the incident on Monday , but the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said they were investigating Smith’s behavior.

In Maryland, Sen. William Smith was halfway across the country when the slap happened, but that didn’t stop the confusion from mounting.

Oscars criticized for leaving Bob Saget out of in memoriam segment

According to a tweet f rom William Smith’s colleague in the state House, users launched a variety of verbal accusations: “u did Chris Rock dirty,” and “bro why’d you slap Chris Rock.”

William Smith has represented District 20 in Maryland’s state senate since 2016, and he previously served in the House of Delegates and as a director at the Department of Homeland Security, to which he was appointed in 2010.

See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡ Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

People React to Stephen A. Smith’s Rant About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Stephen A. Smith isn’t happy with Will Smith after the King Richard star slapped Chris Rock in the face on the Oscars stage. The ESPN personality took to Twitter Sunday night to rip Smith, saying there was “no excuse” for attacking Rock. It’s worth noting that Stephen A. went after the wrong Will Smith, mistakenly targeting a podcast host who has the Twitter handle @willsmith.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Page Six

Will Smith bragged about bringing ‘chaos’ before viral Oscars slap

Will Smith bragged about plans to bring “chaos” and be “everyone’s problem” at the Oscars shortly before he stormed the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock — and then joked afterward that you “can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere.” In an Instagram video posted late Sunday, the 53-year-old actor posed with wife Jada, 50, in their Oscars outfits as they prepared for the ceremony. “Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos,” the actor ominously said before he marred his Best Actor-winning night. In the clip, the pair had posed lovingly smiling together — before pulling a series of...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Bob Saget
Decider.com

‘The View’ Has Heated Conversation About How Race Played Into the Oscar Night Slap

Whoopi Goldberg is not happy with one of the more troubling narratives surrounding Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock at last Sunday’s Oscars, and she brought it up on today’s episode of The View. Early on in the episode, Whoopi mentioned the idea that Smith’s actions perpetuate a myth that Black people are violent, which she rejected, stating that Smith’s actions are Smith’s alone, and he is not indicative of an entire race. Instead, she said the focus should be on Rock’s restraint in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Actor#The Washington Post#The Post#House
Fox News

2022 Oscars called out by viewers over COVID joke and more

Even while many are saying the Oscars are on "life support," the 94th Annual Academy Awards was not short of controversy and the internet was set ablaze a few times during the ceremony. Before the show aired at its rightful place, the famed Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, the 2022...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Oscars organizer says it does not condone violence

(Reuters) - The organizer of the Oscars ceremony on Sunday tweeted that it does not condone violence following an incident in which actor Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face on stage during the live broadcast. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” the Academy of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
411mania.com

Motion Picture Academy Starting Formal Review of Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscar Slap

Following last night’s Oscar ceremony where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a bald joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, the Academy Of Motion Pictures has launched a formal review of the incident. As previously reported, Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock after he joked that Pinkett-Smith was going to be in “G.I. Jame 2,” a reference to the actress being bald. Pinkett-Smith suffers from alopecia and has talked about how she emotionally struggles with the condition, and did not seem happy at the joke after Rock made it. Smith returned to his seat and yelled at Rock to “leave my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”
MOVIES
The Guardian

If it takes Will Smith’s slap to make people watch the Oscars, is it doomed?

Without question, Sunday night’s Oscars were the ugliest in history. By physically assaulting a performer onstage, Will Smith managed to cause irreparable damage to the ceremony. And the outright failure of the show’s producers and guests to chastise Smith, or even fully acknowledge his attack, has thrown the entire Academy into disrepute. However, if you squint hard enough and look at it from just the right angle, it might have been just the thing that the Oscars needed.
CELEBRITIES
WDTN

WDTN

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy