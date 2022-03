DeForest W. Waite, age 90, of Rome, passed away on March 22, 2022, at MVHS-St. Luke’s Campus. DeForest was born in Boonville, NY, on October 6, 1931, to the late H. Grant and Marguerite Graves Waite. He graduated from Boonville Central School and received he Bachelor’s from Utica College. He proudly served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to the former Jane Mangan; a blessed union until her passing in 1999. DeForest worked at RADC as an electrical engineer for over 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors.

