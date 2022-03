SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- From the moment it was put in place, the succession plan seemed perfect on paper. The Giants took Joey Bart with the second overall pick in the draft during a summer when Buster Posey was still just 31 years old and en route to a fourth straight All-Star appearance. It was a pick that had been rumored for weeks, and on that June night in 2018, Bart said Posey was one of his favorite players growing up. He said he had hoped the Giants rumors were true, because that's where he wanted to be.

