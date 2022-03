If you’ve been on TikTok lately, chances are you’ve come across one of the many strangely obsessive, scalp care trends. There’s the current “hairline check”, where you bring your phone to the top of the head to check out the thickness of your part. There’s the trending use of rosemary oil, applying it daily to the scalp to promote hair growth. There was even a teenager who went viral for discovering the very well-known scientific fact that hair grows from our scalps instead of the ends of our hair. Needless to say, social media has a newfound obsession with all things scalp care.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO