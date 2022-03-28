ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SOuth Florida

 1 day ago

35th Annual Ladies Fish-Off THE FACTS Thursday,...

pointpubs.com

Click10.com

South Florida toddler facing more challenges from birth defect

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – When Carolina Fenner gave birth to her daughter, Luna, in 2019 she never imagined the odyssey that would unfold. “We were prepared for just a regular normal life,” Fenner said. It became anything but a normal life when Luna was born with a...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Teen Dies After Falling From Ride at Central Florida Amusement Park

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old teen boy died after falling from a ride at an Orlando theme park. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the teen fell around 11 p.m. from the Orlando Free-Fall ride at the ICON Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The teen was taken to...
ORLANDO, FL
State
Florida State
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Disney Employees Among Those Arrested in Florida Human Trafficking Bust

No. 1 - One man was killed and another was critically injured after they were shot while riding in a car on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Wednesday. The shooting happened near a ramp to Okeechobee Road from the northbound lanes of the expressway. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a red Nissan sedan was on the expressway when someone shot at it, hitting the driver and passenger. After the shooting the car collided into a concrete barrier wall, officials said. Footage showed the sedan at the scene with what appeared to be multiple bullet holes. Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said one man who was in his 20s and was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man who was driving was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Alligator interrupts Florida school's swim team practice

No swimming with the alligators. While an alligator would make an appropriate mascot for a swim team, even the best swimmers try to avoid swimming with these animals. That didn't stop one reptile from jumping into the pool while a Florida school's swim team was practicing. The Lake County Sheriff's...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Click10.com

After cold front, expect breezy Sunday in South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – After a windy cold front on Sunday morning, South Florida will experience a breezy day along with a slow temperature rise. The temperatures in Miami-Dade and Broward counties were in the high 40s and low 50s. A rainmaker is approaching. Temperatures will go up to 84 on Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Chilly Sunday Follows Record-Hot Saturday in South Florida

After a record-setting 90° on Saturday with feels-like temps in the mid-90s, we’re waking up to the fifth-coldest morning of the season with temps in the lower 50s in Miami and wind chills in the 40s in some spots!. Expect temps to gradually warm up to 74° this...
MIAMI, FL

