ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Uma Bloo’s languid indie rock will send a rush of blood to your head

By Leor Galil
CHICAGO READER
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Chicago singer-guitarist Molly Madden began performing indie-rock songs as Uma Bloo in 2016, she used that stage name as a burlesque performer. As she told Tribune critic Britt Julious in 2020, burlesque provided her an outlet to explore complex emotions while giving...

chicagoreader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Kevin Morby Pays Homage to Jay Reatard With Punk-Tinged ‘Rock Bottom’

Kevin Morby tackles his inner demons and fear of failure on “Rock Bottom,” the newest offering from the singer-songwriter’s upcoming album, This Is a Photograph, out May 13 via Dead Oceans. “Rock Bottom” is accompanied by a campy video — which the singer describes as an “ice...
MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

Elton Aura specializes in hypersmooth hip-hop that’ll stick in your head

Vocalist and producer Elton Aura is part of a network of Chicago artists who’ve modified hip-hop by splicing the grounded mood and melodicism of old-school R&B into its DNA. For nearly ten years now, one of Aura’s frequent artistic partners has been producer Phoelix, who’s brought a smooth sensibility to collaborations with three of the midwest’s best new MCs from the past decade: Smino, Saba, and Noname. Aura works solo too, and he should soon be mentioned in the same breath as those marquee names—especially if he can hold to the high-water mark he set with his new EP, Vert(EGO). Aura builds his tracks on crisp hip-hop percussion arranged in clattering patterns, which can seize your attention with even incremental changes. His swinging rhythmic foundation sharpens the impact of every other musical element. He opens “Slow” with ghostly layered vocals that seem to summon the humid horns and snaking guitar line that enter next; those voices reappear throughout the song, as though they’re haunting it. Aura is a limber vocalist, able to rattle off bars like he’s dominating a freestyle open-mike battle and then shift on a dime into smooth, tender singing. Vert(EGO) excels because of his fluidity, and when he decides to go big with a pop number—such as “Meantime,” with its house-leaning thump, honeyed vocal hook, and supple funk keys—he’s liable to take out a long lease in your head.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Mira Calix death: Electronic musician dies, aged 51

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 51.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Paul Simon Shopping Simon & Garfunkel Recorded Royalties

A year after Paul Simon sold his song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, the legendary artist is now shopping his master recording royalties from his Simon & Garfunkel recorded works, multiple sources tell Billboard. The master royalties include the five Simon & Garfunkel studio albums that the duo recorded for...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie Rock#Rock Band#Burlesque#Songwriting#Music#Tribune#Catholic#Hideout
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The 10 Best Acoustic Bob Dylan Songs

Bob Dylan is one of the best and most prolific songwriters of the past 100 years. As such, it’s nearly impossible to create any single Dylan top songs list—it would run a mile long. So, we have to break up Dylan’s illustrious catalog into sections. Thus, this list of the artist’s top acoustic songs. But, really, who doesn’t prefer an acoustic track? We love ’em.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Reveals Fifth Solo Album ‘The Legacy of Rentals’

The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn has revealed the details of his fifth album A Legacy of Rentals, out May 20, along with first single “Messing With The Settings.”. Recorded in May 2021, with longtime collaborators, producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin, the ruminating “Messing With The Settings” is one piece of A Legacy of Rentals blending Finn’s poignant storytelling and song as he sings through the pensive chorus Somehow it feels like I’m riding a train I’m not on.
MUSIC
WBUR

On his new album, Bob Wolfman pays tribute to his friend Jimi Hendrix

It doesn’t take much prompting to get singer-guitarist Bob Wolfman to sing the praises of Jimi Hendrix, the superstar supernova guitarist who died in 1970 at 27 years old. Sure, Wolfman says, people know the big songs — like “Foxy Lady,” “Purple Haze,” “Hey Joe” and “Little Wing” — and they instantly recognize his ground-breaking, psychedelic guitar playing. They may recall his incendiary rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 1969 at Woodstock (at least as seen in the movie) and, perhaps, when he set his guitar on fire at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Chinese prog quartet OU release their first video, for Travel

Chinese prog metal quartet OU have released their very first video, for new single Travel, which you can watch below. It's taken from their upcoming debut album "one", which they will release through InsideOut Music on May 6. "OU is very excited to share our first single with the world,...
TRAVEL
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Meaning: How Brian Jones’ Sitar Transformed “Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones

Inspired by more experimentation around arrangements and a desire to write all of their songs, Aftermath was a groundbreaking album for The Rolling Stones. It was a new undertaking for the Stones with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards writing the entire album. While “Paint It Black” colored in some of the band’s new musical pictures, it still remains a bit of a lyrical mystery.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

10 modern day nu metal bangers you need to hear right now

We’ve been saying this for a while now, but nu metal is back. Sure, scene OGs Korn never went away, while Fred Durst has been rocking an impressive set of hairpieces on Limp Bizkit’s comeback tour, but all the real excitement is happening courtesy of the new generation of bands. Don’t believe us? Here are 10 modern nu metal tracks that prove it’s the most exciting sound of right now…
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Best Strat-style guitars 2022: 10 Strat-inspired models for all budgets and players

Strat-style guitars – that is, guitars that take their style and tone cues from Fender's iconic double-cut Stratocaster – is an area of the market which is growing at an exceptional rate, with loads of new S-types coming out every year. As such, the choice can be pretty overwhelming. With this guide, we’ll be helping you cut through the noise and give you all the answers on how to choose the best Strat-style guitar for you.
GUITAR
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ann Wilson Shares Swaggering New Single ‘A Moment in Heaven’

Heart singer Ann Wilson has released a swaggering new solo single titled "A Moment in Heaven" off her upcoming solo album Fierce Bliss. The song is anchored by a muscular, swinging groove and crunchy guitar riffs, as Wilson sings of a starry-eyed hopeful who moves to Hollywood with dreams of fame and fortune but gets quickly yanked back to reality. "'A Moment In Heaven' tells the story of a one-hit-wonder in the star-maker machinery of Hollywood: the sublime cruelty of transient fame," the singer said in a statement.
MUSIC
The Independent

Robert Plant reflects on Led Zeppelin’s rock’n’roll excess: ‘A lot of it is incredible exaggeration’

Robert Plant has opened up about the legendary excess of Led Zeppelin. The frontman of the rock band shared his thoughts on the latest episode of Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.When asked to reflect on the group’s reputation for “unbridled rock’n’roll hedonism” he answered honestly that it was “very tough to be a part of”.“The intensity and the momentum of what we were experiencing, and the lack of structure, was very difficult,” Plant said. He explained that the media’s portrayal of their lifestyle was so far removed from the reality of the situation that the best thing to do...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy