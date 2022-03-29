ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The FDA authorized 4th vaccine dose for Americans over 50. What do we know about whether it works?

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration could approve a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people over 50 as early as Tuesday — a move that some say could prevent a surge...

