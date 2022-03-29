ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Don't misuse our relief funds

 1 day ago

With the bonanza of federal cash given to communities across the country in the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, some municipalities have opted to fund ridiculous projects like a new sea-side hotel in Florida or to purchase a ski resort in Iowa. The act was passed to help...

Mix 104.3 KMXY

18 Non-Restaurant Businesses Grand Junction Wants

In Grand Junction, we are fortunate to have pretty much everything we need as far as businesses go. We have plenty of restaurants, chain and locally owned and operated, plenty of retail stores including everything in Mesa Mall, and entertainment options such as music venues, movie theaters, and parks. However,...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1230 ESPN

What is Grand Junction Colorado’s Elevation?

Have you ever wondered what elevation Grand Junction, Colorado sits at? I was born here, and have to admit it rarely crosses my mind. Considering we're in the mountains, the elevation depends on where you happen to be standing at any given moment. Grand Junction Colorado's Elevation. First, the simple...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
The Independent

Lake Powell hits historic low, raising hydropower concerns

A massive reservoir known as a boating mecca dipped below a critical threshold on Tuesday raising new concerns about a source of power that millions of people in the U.S. West rely on for electricity.Lake Powell's fall to below 3,525 feet (1,075 meters) puts it at its lowest level since the lake filled after the federal government dammed the Colorado River at Glen Canyon more than a half century ago — a record marking yet another sobering realization of the impacts of climate change and megadrought.It comes as hotter temperatures and less precipitation leave a smaller amount flowing through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Montanan

Wolverine research underway again in Glacier National Park

One of the first wolverine studies in the lower 48 states took place in Glacier National Park from 2002 to 2008, and now, research on the ferocious and rarely seen carnivore is again underway in the park.  “It’s exciting to see the park back in the wolverine business,” said Doug Mitchell, head of the Glacier […] The post Wolverine research underway again in Glacier National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WILDLIFE
Miami Herald

Baby moose has to be relocated after people fed it too often in Colorado

People wouldn’t stop feeding and petting a baby moose in a Colorado town. Wildlife officials received two reports of moose sightings in Grand Lake on Friday, March 11, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported. When they arrived to monitor the moose, they saw “concerning and dangerous behavior.”. “Moose are...
ANIMALS
Wildfire southwest of Boulder forces 1,200 evacuations

More than 1,200 Colorado residents have been ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire near the site of a destructive 2021 blaze, Boulder police said Saturday.Protected wildland is burning near the Table Mesa neighborhood and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, police said on Twitter. Authorities are calling it the NCAR fire.The fire is in an area where a blaze destroyed 1,000 homes last year in unincorporated Boulder County and suburban Superior and Louisville.Superior town officials told residents in an email that there were no immediate concerns for the community.The fire had burned about 20 acres (8 hectares)...
ENVIRONMENT
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Three Colorado Cities Named Happiest in US

We're pretty sure he thought nobody would see him, but this driver was busted by Colorado State Patrol for going 136 miles per hour coming from Laramie, Wyoming, on Highway 287. Oops. Man Clocked Going 136 By Colorado State Patrol. We've all done it, to an extent at least, right?...
LARAMIE, WY
Vail Daily

Writers on the Range: A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River

Seven Western states and their leaders — all depending on water from the Colorado River — remain divided. Split into basins by an imaginary border at Lees Ferry, Arizona, each state can share blame for the rapid depletion of reservoirs that once held over four years’ flow of the Colorado River. But now, Lake Powell and Lake Mead edge closer to empty. With water savings gone, the Lower Basin has been trying to cope, though the Upper Basin carries on business as usual. Meanwhile, 40 millions Americans depend on flows from this over-diverted river.
COLORADO STATE
Newswatch 16

COVID relief funding stalls

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — According to Biden administration officials, the number of antibody treatments sent across the country will be cut by 30 percent starting next week without new funding. Supply could run out before summer. Testing will also see reductions starting in June without new funds. "I mean, it...
SCRANTON, PA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Don't fund projects that have no possibility of succes

Regarding the editorial "The St. Louis money spigot is open. And down the drain it goes." (March 8): Before this money is spent, St. Louis should examine the 14th Street Mall, also know as Crown Square, in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Millions have been spent to spectacularly transform...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1230 ESPN

Grand Junction Colorado Talks About Our Best Mental Heath Decisions

How about a little inspiration today? Sometimes seeing others accomplish something huge in their lives can help move us all a little further towards our own achievements. We asked you a question this week about the changes you may have made in your life to benefit your mental health. It's was so cool how we got so many open and honest comments from people who shared a personal story which ends with an uber improved state of mind.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Marie Claire

My Family and I Live in Navajo Nation. We Don't Have Access to Clean Running Water

Amanda L. is a 36-year-old mother of five currently living in Thoreau, New Mexico, on the eastern side of Navajo Nation—the largest Native American tribe in the United States. For as long as she can remember, she and her family have not had access to clean running water—a basic human right that approximately 30 percent of families across Navajo Nation don't have. Bottled water is rarely accessible either: There are only about 13 grocery stores across Navajo Nation, which spans 27,000 square miles, and it's often sold out. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented even more challenges for Amanda, her family, and other people living in Navajo Nation in order to access water to drink, cook, and bathe. Here, in her own words, Amanda shares what it's like living without access to clean running water, and her call-to-action for political leaders.
THOREAU, NM

