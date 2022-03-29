ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Tree, CA

Abstract Alchemy

By Staff Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin (2021) by Aili Schmeltz. A two-person exhibition opening April 2 at BoxoPROJECTS in Joshua Tree demonstrates how artists Edie Fake and Aili Schmeltz use abstraction to express ideas about gender issues, hierarchy, and power. Experiments in Transformation, which continues through May 1, “asks viewers to consider the arbitrary nature of...

