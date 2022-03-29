ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

BBC chair suggests public may overstate appetite for impartial news

By Jim Waterson Media editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQDm4_0etCzguX00
Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

The chair of the BBC has suggested the public may overstate their appetite for impartial news, in the same way that “99% of people say they wash their hands after going to the loo”.

Richard Sharp said his organisation is facing the joint challenges of stopping audiences drifting away to more partisan news outlets, while at the same time warning that the BBC’s ability to provide accurate information is under threat because of funding cuts.

“Impartial news may be too unprofitable to do properly,” Sharp said at a panel event organised by the Social Market Foundation thinktank, suggesting this will lead commercial news organisations to increasingly seek more partisan stances.

He said the reality of what people actually click on or watch increasingly leans towards provocative and sensational content, making it harder for the BBC to judge whether its output is connecting with audiences.

He said: “Around nine out of 10 adults say that impartial news is more important than coverage that reflects their point of view. But we also have to bear in mind, whether apocryphal or not, that 99% of people say they wash their hands after going to the loo.”

Asked whether the corporation is able to afford the costs of meeting the expected standards of its news output, Sharp added: “It’s a real challenge, you need research capabilities and we’ve had to cut back some of the resources available.

‘Which is why I disagree with the government on the licence fee – it’s damaging to the BBC, there’s no doubt it’ll have an effect.”

Further cuts to BBC services are expected to be announced in May, with bosses currently working out what needs to be cut in the wake of the government’s latest below-inflation licence fee deal. This follows more than a decade of staff redundancies and internal reorganisations caused by repeated cuts to the fee.

Related: BBC does not subscribe to ‘cancel culture’, says director of editorial policy

Sharp said he believed there was a gap in the market for the BBC’s type of journalism as commercial news organisations become increasingly polarised, although the risk is that audiences drift away to more entertaining partisan outlets such as Rupert Murdoch’s forthcoming talkTV .

He cited a conversation with an unnamed individual at a British financial newspaper who said 70% of their online stories were not read by anyone.

As a result he is placing faith in incoming BBC news boss Deborah Turness to “weaponise impartiality” and make it the corporation’s selling point to audiences. Her arrival has been repeatedly delayed while her current employer – arch-rival ITN – continues to make her serve out her notice period.

He highlighted the success of viral explainers by the BBC’s Ros Atkins and suggested they might point towards “a commercial opportunity for the BBC globally”.

He also said the corporation was impartial when it came to coverage of the war in Ukraine: “It’s about truth. Our value to Russians and Ukrainians is to report the truth, no matter how inconvenient that may be.”

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Guardian
The Guardian

218K+

Followers

61K+

Posts

79M+

Views

Follow The Guardian and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Former BBC boss Lord Grade emerges as favourite for Ofcom chair – reports

Conservative peer Lord Grade of Yarmouth has emerged as the favourite to become the next chair of Ofcom, according to reports.Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is expected to make a final decision this week on who will oversee the media regulator, the Guardian said.The process to find a suitable candidate for chair of the watchdog, which oversees broadcasting and telecommunications in the UK, has faced a series of delays since it began two years ago.It is being rerun after an initial round of interviews failed to find a candidate.Lord Grade, a former chairman of the BBC, and Lord Gilbert of Panteg,...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Deborah Turness
The Independent

‘Enormous opportunity’: Extend Homes for Ukraine scheme to include Afghan refugees, Tory MPs tell Gove

Britain’s Homes for Ukraine scheme should be extended to Afghans, ministers have been told, with Conservative MPs describing it as an “enormous opportunity” to shift the country’s approach to refugees.The government should “build on the extraordinary wave of goodwill” shown by the British public following the launch of the sponsorship programme, which allows Ukrainians to be hosted by UK residents, to speed up the resettlement of thousands of Afghans evacuated from Kabul last summer, Conservative MPs and civic society groups have said.Around 14,000 Afghan nationals were evacuated from the country last August following the Taliban takeover and brought to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc News#Uk#Broadcasting House#Reuters#Impartial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing reveals Republicans’ racist fears

“Black Girl Magic” is on full display in the supreme court confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Republicans are apoplectic. The juxtaposition of Jackson’s calm, confident, professionalism with the hostile, cynical and contemptuous questioning by senators such as Texas senator Ted Cruz is an object lesson for the entire world on the ongoing dynamics of systemic racism in the United States.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

218K+
Followers
61K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy