CNN analysts react to over 7-hour gap in Trump's Jan. 6 phone log

Washington Post
Promotion of Trump’s ‘big lie’ is costing Fox News
Fox News is paying the price for its obeisance to former president Donald Trump. In December, a Delaware judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation suit filed by voting-tech firm Dominion Voting Systems could proceed. And on Tuesday, New York state Judge David B. Cohen issued a similar ruling in a $2.7 billion case filed by voting systems firm Smartmatic.
Roger Stone raged at ‘disgrace’ Trump over failure to overturn election – report
Washington Post report, based on unseen film footage, also says Stone, 69, said Jared Kushner ‘needs to have a beating’
Joe Biden’s First State Of The Union Watched By 37M Viewers; Fox News Easily Tops Night Among Cablers & Broadcasters – Update
Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 1:44 PM: There’s still some stragglers like PBS to come in, but right now it looks like Joe Biden’s first State of the Union speech was watched by about 37 million people last night. That figure comes from the addition of data from Univision (1.4 million), Newsmax (462,00), CNBC (285,000) and Telemundo (1.2 million) to slightly tweaked results of earlier today from the broadcasters and the cable newsers. At this rate, POTUS’ SOTU looks certain to end up with over 38 million viewers when all the outlets are accounted for. If the final numbers...
Washington Post
Pence could testify explosively to Trump’s Jan. 6 corruption. Will he?
As the House select committee examining the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol gains steam, one of the strangest arguments floated in Donald Trump’s defense has been this one: Whatever Trump might have done, he truly believed the election was stolen from him, and was merely using available processes to try to set things right.
Washington Post
Bolton, in rejecting Newsmax host’s assertion, says Trump ‘barely knew where Ukraine was’
Former national security adviser John Bolton rejected a claim from a Newsmax host who asserted that the behavior of President Donald Trump deterred the Russians from invading Ukraine. Bolton emphasized that Trump “barely knew where Ukraine was.”. Speaking with the conservative network Monday night, Bolton sat back as host...
Trump Jr. fiancée, ex-Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, gets Jan. 6 subpoena
Guilfoyle was at the White House Jan. 6 when President Donald Trump spoke with Mike Pence. He wanted the vice president not to certify the election.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she was 'never under the illusion' Joe Manchin would back Biden's Build Back Better legislation
"I have the utmost respect and confidence in the president, but I just felt like we called two different plays on this one," Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said.
Dramatic moment Russian bombers armed with NUKES enter EU air space – fuelling tensions with West, reports claim
RUSSIAN bombers armed with nukes reportedly entered EU airspace before being intercepted by fighter jets. Swedish media reports four of Vladimir Putin's warplanes swooped in over the Baltic towards the island of Gotland. TV4, Expressen and Aftonbladet all report the formation was two Sukhoi Su-24 bombers and two Sukhoi Su-27...
Chris Wallace and Brian Williams are among the names being considered to replace Chris Cuomo on CNN
Wallace's name "has been floated internally" to take over the 9 p.m. slot since he's already hosting a CNN+ show, according to The Daily Beast. New CNN boss Chris Licht, meanwhile, is said to be considering Williams following the longtime NBC Newser's departure last year from MSNBC.
Why Trump Is Losing His Grip on the GOP
He rose to power denouncing the phoniness of politics. Now he is pro-phony.
How Does Fox News Alum Kimberly Guilfoyle's Net Worth Compare to the Trump Family?
Nearly four years after her abrupt exit from Fox News made headlines, Kimberly Guilfoyle is back on the national stage. This time, it’s because the former co-host of The Five is the subject of a subpoena from the U.S. House of Representatives’ Jan. 6 committee. Article continues below...
Wladimir Klitschko says Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson 'are part of this invasion,' citing their vocal opposition to helping Ukraine
Wladimir Klitschko told Newsmax on Monday that anyone "passively observing" the conflict is standing in opposition to Ukraine.
Trump-Backed Candidate Storms Out of Event After Tirade Over Speaking Order
Georgia's Vernon Jones previously served as a state Democratic lawmaker before announcing he joined the GOP on January 6, 2021.
Sen. Mitt Romney suggests he'd back cutting retirement benefits for younger Americans
Romney appears to be open to making it harder for Gen Z and millennials to retire down the road. He wants to address the national debt.
John Bolton recalls discussing burner phones with Trump
Former national security adviser John Bolton told CBS News Tuesday that former President Trump used the phrase "burner phones" several times in discussions during his presidency. Why it matters: CBS and the Washington Post reported that White House records submitted to the House panel investigating the Capitol riot show a...
CNBC
‘We will come and we will find you’: U.S. issues warning to anyone helping Russia bypass sanctions
"What we want to make very clear to crypto exchanges, to financial institutions, to individuals, to anyone who may be in a position to help Russia take advantage and evade our sanctions: We will hold you accountable," Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNBC on Tuesday. "We will come...
Trevor Noah rips Biden over Saudi, UAE phone-snub report: ‘Would have never happened to Donald Trump’
Has President Biden lost liberal comedian Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show"?. In an opening monologue during the week, Noah expressed frustration about a Wall Street Journal report that said Biden’s calls to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – seeking support for Ukraine and help with surging U.S. gas prices – were rejected.
Reporters call out Associated Press reporter for ending White House press briefing early
Reporters were caught in a tense debate after the conclusion of Monday’s White House press briefing. After less than 45 minutes of questioning, Associated Press correspondent Josh Boak appeared to call an end to the briefing for White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Reporters in the back, however, criticized the decision for ignoring questions and prioritizing more establishment media outlets.
Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov says Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations are pointless and he wants to just keep fighting
The Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov said: "My deep conviction is that the negotiations will prove to be pointless."
