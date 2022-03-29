ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

CNN analysts react to over 7-hour gap in Trump's Jan. 6 phone log

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIzn8_0etCzODZ00

Former President Donald Trump's White House phone records that were given to the House January 6 committee show a more than seven-hour gap in the calls on the day of the attack, according to reports by CBS News and The Washington Post.

Washington Post

Promotion of Trump’s ‘big lie’ is costing Fox News

Fox News is paying the price for its obeisance to former president Donald Trump. In December, a Delaware judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation suit filed by voting-tech firm Dominion Voting Systems could proceed. And on Tuesday, New York state Judge David B. Cohen issued a similar ruling in a $2.7 billion case filed by voting systems firm Smartmatic.
POTUS
Deadline

Joe Biden’s First State Of The Union Watched By 37M Viewers; Fox News Easily Tops Night Among Cablers & Broadcasters – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 1:44 PM: There’s still some stragglers like PBS to come in, but right now it looks like Joe Biden’s first State of the Union speech was watched by about 37 million people last night. That figure comes from the addition of data from Univision (1.4 million), Newsmax (462,00), CNBC (285,000) and Telemundo (1.2 million) to slightly tweaked results of earlier today from the broadcasters and the cable newsers. At this rate, POTUS’ SOTU looks certain to end up with over 38 million viewers when all the outlets are accounted for. If the final numbers...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Pence could testify explosively to Trump’s Jan. 6 corruption. Will he?

As the House select committee examining the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol gains steam, one of the strangest arguments floated in Donald Trump’s defense has been this one: Whatever Trump might have done, he truly believed the election was stolen from him, and was merely using available processes to try to set things right.
POTUS
Axios

John Bolton recalls discussing burner phones with Trump

Former national security adviser John Bolton told CBS News Tuesday that former President Trump used the phrase "burner phones" several times in discussions during his presidency. Why it matters: CBS and the Washington Post reported that White House records submitted to the House panel investigating the Capitol riot show a...
POTUS
Fox News

Trevor Noah rips Biden over Saudi, UAE phone-snub report: ‘Would have never happened to Donald Trump’

Has President Biden lost liberal comedian Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show"?. In an opening monologue during the week, Noah expressed frustration about a Wall Street Journal report that said Biden’s calls to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – seeking support for Ukraine and help with surging U.S. gas prices – were rejected.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Reporters call out Associated Press reporter for ending White House press briefing early

Reporters were caught in a tense debate after the conclusion of Monday’s White House press briefing. After less than 45 minutes of questioning, Associated Press correspondent Josh Boak appeared to call an end to the briefing for White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Reporters in the back, however, criticized the decision for ignoring questions and prioritizing more establishment media outlets.
POTUS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
