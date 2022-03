Despite wiping away a six-run deficit, West Virginia fell to Pitt 9-6 in the first of three scheduled Backyard Brawl clashes in 2022 on Wednesday. One day after triumphing over in-state rival Marshall, the Mountaineers got off to a disastrous first inning as the Panthers nearly hit through righty Ben Abernathy, who got his first start of the season. Pitt ran Abernathy off the mound before he could finish the inning, but not before they put six runs on the scoreboard.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO