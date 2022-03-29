Limited Run Games Retail Store Opens at the End of April
By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
1 day ago
The Limited Run Games retail store will open its doors on April 30, 2022. The retailer, which previously only sold games through its official website and stores like Best Buy, is about to have its own storefront in Cary, North Carolina. Its grand opening event is set for the end of...
Hey Rochester, Minnesota, are you ready for some good news? The super cute Real Deals store in town that was located near downtown just closed the doors at 525 6th Ave. NW because they are getting ready to open at their new location by Costco! Check out the videos and a few photos of the new place and see when they are planning to have their grand re-opening.
JACKSON TWP. – The Meijer supercenter will open on April 28, while the convenience store and gas station will open March 31. The new location in the 4800 block of Fulton Drive NW will carry groceries, including produce, meat and deli items, as well as a floral area and garden center, the company said. Other departments include pharmacy, pets supplies, electronics, toys, sports and clothing.
Due to events in recent years (fine, we’ll say it: the pandemic), many retailers have been fully pushed into a new tech-driven landscape to meet the evolving needs and expectations of their customers. For online-only and digital-first retailers, this shift has come a bit more easily—but as more brands rethink in-person and brick-and-mortar retail, creativity and the adoption of new channels are now the name of the game.
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Developers of Fenton, the 92-acre mixed-use district coming to the I-40/Cary Towne Boulevard interchange in Cary, announced Thursday their intent to open up their first batch of retailers next month. Fenton’s development team has set the date of April 29. “We know the Triangle...
While nobody can deny that healthy and nutritious food makes you feel great, we think that we can all agree that nothing compares to the taste of a delicious burger that simply melts into your mouth. And while you can make your own at home, there is something about the burgers that you eat when you go out. It may be the sauce, it may be the way they prepare it or it may simply be the thought that you don't have to put in any kind of effort. You simply have to sit down, look at the menu and order whatever you fancy. Well, if you are looking for such a pleasant experience, you came to the right place because we are about to share with you 3 amazing places in North Carolina where you can enjoy some nice burgers. The kind of burgers that you never forget. Here are our top picks:
A rare Charizard Pokémon card recently sold at an auction for almost $400,000 through Heritage Auctions, according to CNN. The card garnered attention because it's from the game's first English print run and had been given a perfect PSA GEM-MT 10 grading. According to the auction house, it's one...
The Gaming Vault is coming to 12412 Timberland Blvd., Ste. 324, Fort Worth, on April 22, when it will hold its grand opening, according to the store’s Facebook page. The Gaming Vault is a buy, sell and trade retro video game store, the page states. The store features video game vaults that can hold up to six people each for group gaming. 817-402-4088. www.facebook.com/tgvstore.
The Island Grown Farmers Cooperative has another way to get locally raised meat to consumers. The co-op, which boasts about 80 area farmers, has opened a retail store called Northwest Local Meats at its new processing facility west of Burlington. The store sells beef, pork, lamb and goat cuts such...
Our tabletop coverage is designed for everyone; rather than just aiming at longtime fans, we serve more casual players as well. This means we don't ever assume knowledge or lean on insider references that may leave general audiences feeling lost. As with all GamesRadar+ hardware content - as lined out in our Hardware Policy -the goal is to educate, entertain, and inform without judgement.
Sony’s answer to the Xbox Game Pass is finally here! Well, sort of. After much speculation, the company has officially announced that it will be merging its PlayStation Plus service with PlayStation Now and offering new membership options that will give users access to a rather large library of old and new games.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for NOW in ENC. It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and speak with guests to further the conversation. In this edition, 9OYS spoke with Tori Cherry, market manager of the Poorman’s Flea Market, located between Greenville and Washington on […]
In a rarity, Amazon is going out of its way to tell gamers it’s restocking PlayStation 5 units tomorrow. The e-commerce giant announced the news via a tweet, but it only plans on selling the PS5 Digital Edition, which lacks the Blu-ray disc player. The restock is scheduled for...
NIANTIC has announced Pokemon Go Community Day for the month of April. After the March Community Day dedicated to Sandshrew, the next event featuring the pokemon in April will be dedicated to Stufful! Community Day in April will be held on Saturday 23 April, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time.
Comments / 0