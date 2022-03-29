ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temperatures climbing through the end of the week.

By Glenn Glazer
WPBF News 25
 1 day ago

Temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees...

www.wpbf.com

Related
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

Colder weekend ahead; tracking winter mix overnight

Clouds loom overhead and passing showers will continue for this Friday, as highs struggle to reach the middle 40s (well below the seasonal average of 56°). Winter or heavier coats are a good call today, and keep the umbrella nearby for a steadier shower this afternoon and early evening.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Chances for wet weather, gradual warmup for midweek

There will be a gradual warmup Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers later in the day. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says highs will reach near 46 degrees with increasing clouds as the day goes on and rain possible during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Winter Weather Advisory. Wintry Mix Could IMPACT AM Rush

A Winter Weather Advisory is up for some counties Wednesday morning. After a couple of hard freezes the past few mornings, temperatures will rise across the Susquehanna Valley. But as the warm air moves into the cold air over us, a light and patchy wintry mix will develop toward morning and it could cause some slick spots for the morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Snow showers in the morning, sun may break through clouds

Snow showers this morning. Lake effect snow, so not everyone gets these showers. We'll see the pattern break down thru the morning. Some sun will come thru the clouds. Wind from the northwest will be 5-15 mph. Highs from 20 to 24 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 24 to 32 degrees in the northern Lower.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRC

First week of Spring? Risk of storms with temperature drop, flakes possible this week

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's Spring. No, really. But as we know, Mother Nature doesn't care. Spring in Cincinnati doesn't mean much. It's going to get cold. Changes start Tuesday. The next weathermaker spreads showers into the Tri-State throughout the day, scattering out a bit by late afternoon and early evening but increasing late. Readings will be much cooler with highs only in the low 60s.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Summer-like spring weather set to make way for snow

The UK will bask in balmy climes for another few days, but temperatures are set to drop with some parts even likely to see snow before next weekend.People will get a “taste of most of the seasons within the space of a few days” as above-average summery weather makes way for more wintry conditions, a Met Office forecaster said.Clocks go forward overnight into Sunday, ushering in British Summer Time.Feeling warm this afternoon but with cloudier skies across eastern areas on Sunday, temperatures will be much lower pic.twitter.com/s7Xzjc0M65— Met Office (@metoffice) March 26, 2022In Glasgow, the temperature is due to drop...
ENVIRONMENT

