As it stands a month out from the 2022 NFL draft, a record eight teams will not make a selection in the first round, all having traded away their top selections. Given how many big names were traded recently for draft choices, this could be the wave of the future. The NFL mostly is a "win-now" proposition, and teams that believe they're close to Super Bowl contention seem more willing to part with precious picks than ever before.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO