ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Finding Faith: Easter can be time to bury anger of pandemic era, pastor says

thecoastalstar.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, Dr. Doug Hood, senior pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Delray Beach, will celebrate 10 years of leading his congregation through some hard times, but he never imagined the challenges a pandemic would bring to bear. As he thinks about his Easter sermon, Hood is taking inventory...

thecoastalstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

The Christians Who Think the Ukraine Invasion Means Jesus Is Returning to Earth

Click here to read the full article. The day after Russia started dropping missiles on Ukraine, pastor Greg Laurie took to Facebook with a message for his flock. To much of the world, current events may look like the unhinged machinations of a megalomaniacal authoritarian intent on worldwide disruption, but to Christians of a certain ilk, Laurie argued that the war could be viewed as something else entirely: a sign of the second coming of Christ. “Is there any prophetic significance to what is happening in Ukraine right now?” the heading of the post posed. “The answer is…Yes!” For millennia, end...
WORLD
Daily Leader

Pastoral Perspective: 'Personal' relationship with Jesus Christ is special but not private

It is popular to think that one’s relationship with Christ is personal, yet clarification is needed as to what this means. Personal often carries with it the connotation of a private and/or unique relationship that excludes others. Thus, to an inquiry about a delicate topic, someone might reply that it is “none of your business” on the grounds that it is personal.
RELIGION
Washington Post

Why the decline in church attendance won’t end here

I remember sitting in the lunchroom back in high school when two girls began to argue and fight. It started with a sucker punch and then quickly escalated to hair pulling, kicking and body slams. The girls were fighting over a boy named Tony. But Tony was nowhere to be found. He didn’t show up to break them apart or ease the situation.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delray Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Delray Beach, FL
Health
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Health
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.13:3-4; quote by Marcus Aurelius

For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same: For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
country1037fm.com

Do You Have A God Gene?

If you’re a God fearing person, tap in and explore with me, or keep it moving. I wrote this blog because for years I’ve always known that we are a God who creates. Consider this concept. Women are the vessel with the ability to create life, and that pretty incredible. You have the ability to create a life and lifestyle you desire, but most people beg God for favor. Why do we have to beg while living on earth? Because it’s designed that way to control folks. Now, some people need to stay in that zone, begging but never really moving. I grew up Presbyterian and that was so underwhelming as a child. Grew up going to Baptist churches with friends. Tried Buddhism for 40 years and that was enlightening. But now I find spiritually more satisfying because it makes sense, plus there’s no begging. Now, let’s get to the God gene.
RELIGION
Telegraph

Were Jesus’s female disciples cut out of the gospels?

It is one of the peculiarities of Catholicism that while women make up around two-thirds of congregations in churches I attend, they cannot be priests – and are sparsely represented among the lay leadership. Other branches of Christianity may have done rather better on this score, but, even then, in the gospels that are read aloud from the pulpit on a Sunday, the principal figures around Jesus are overwhelmingly male.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Pastor#Faith#Christian Church
The Register-Mail

LETTER: Repentance is necessary component of forgiveness

Editor, Register-Mail: The Bible has much to say about forgiveness. God's forgiveness for us and our forgiveness for others are linked. They are not unrelated. There is a misconception among Christians regarding Biblical forgiveness. Many Christians misinterpret God's concept of forgiveness. True forgiveness, according to scripture, requires repentance. Are we...
RELIGION
Anita Durairaj

The oldest literature in the world described a great flood similar to Noah's flood

The Epic of GilgameshPhoto by Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg): Wikimedia; CC-BY-SA-4.0 One of the oldest surviving works of literature is the Epic of Gilgamesh. The Epic of Gilgamesh is a poem from ancient Mesopotamia. It is also regarded as the second oldest religious text. It might have been written from 2100 - 1200 BC and it was written in the Akkadian language.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
Citrus County Chronicle

Digging helps believe in the Bible

Remembering my sixth grade elementary class – the teacher spoke of archaeology – this sparked my sincere interest in becoming an archaeologist who is one who finds historical proof in the earth of actual events. Of course as time passed, I became interested instead in horses and "girl...
RELIGION
Amarillo Globe-News

Letter: How to be made right with God

Today, standing in line at the pharmacy, I began talking with a man dressed in the newest, finest clothes. I asked him who his doctor was, and he said he had many. There is a comment used often at our age,” we spend most of our time in the doctor’s office.” He seemed offended, stating doctors do so much for us and give us so much.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy