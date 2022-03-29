ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Unveiled At Broward Health Coral Springs, Statue Honors Parkland Victims

By Brooke Shafer
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UMRdc_0etCpOrT00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two artists unveiled a statue at Broward Health Coral Springs on Tuesday in honor of the 17 victims of the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

The statue titled, the “Spirit of Caring,” sits in front of the hospital’s emergency room, about a 10-minute drive from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School .

“The imagery of ‘Spirit of Caring’ is that of an adult, a parent, and two youths, one older one younger. They dance around a heart. A heart that symbolizes the values that we hold most dearly,” said Judith Spater, one of the two artists.

Spater and Stephen Canneto created the statue together and worked on it for about four years.

“The opportunity to meet with the people of this community, the families of this community, has been deeply moving for us,” Canneto said at the statue’s unveiling ceremony on Tuesday morning.

Among the crowd of police officers, firefighters, and hospital staff at the ceremony were parents Annika and Mitch Dworet, whose son was killed in the shooting in 2018.

“It’s a beautiful way to honor the 17,” said Annika Dworet, who used to work as a nurse at Broward Health Coral Springs where the statue now stands.

Nicholas Dworet, 17, was among the 17 people shot and killed at MSD on February 14, 2018. Dworet was a senior with a passion and talent for swimming. He had recently accepted a swimming scholarship at a university. His brother was also injured in the mass shooting.

“You can not move on, you can move through and you can find your way,” said Mitch Dworet, Nick’s dad, on Tuesday. “Things like this are a reflection of that, of communities coming together and remembering in this way.”

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
CBS Miami
CBS Miami

54K+

Followers

18K+

Posts

18M+

Views

Follow CBS Miami and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Click10.com

Broward Walk the Talk for Epilepsy honors local girl

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Research shows that one in 26 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy at some point in their lives. It happened at the age of eight for Kaitlyn August. Now a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Katilyn’s condition has progressed where medication is no longer enough to manage her symptoms. A service dog, named Mowgli, can sense and alert Kaitlyn to epileptic seizures before they happen.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Community Rallies To Help Florida Mom Whose Child Died In Septic Tank

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida mother is mourning the death of her 1-year-old son, whose body was found in a septic tank near their home earlier this week. Police are calling it a terrible accident. Jose Lara’s body was found Monday in Putnam County, about 60 miles south of Jacksonville. “We had hope that he was found safe and sound,” said family-friend Diana Montero. The 22-month old went missing over the weekend. Deputies announced on Monday that he had been found inside a septic tank on the family’s property after falling in. It’s believed Jose stepped on some rotted plywood and fell in. His mother, Maria remembers her son as a playful little boy who loved to give hugs. “He was always smiling. Laughing,” Maria said. Neighbors and strangers have dropped off gifts outside the home. Diana Montero said the community response is overwhelming. “She’s been receiving all this help from complete strangers that I’ve lived here all my life and never even met,” Montero explained. Folks even stopped by with balloons for the family and others have organized a meal train. It’s unclear how long Jose was in the tank before he was found.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: For Veteran BSO Bailiff Roger Dehart, It’s All About Helping The Most Vulnerable

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When faced with major societal problems some people are daunted by how they can make a difference, but not Roger DeHart as he saw a way to get involved and raise awareness. As a bailiff in Broward County court, often in domestic violence court, DeHart said he is used to encountering a lot of vulnerable people on the job. “They are already feeling distressed and anxious and so I try to look out for them, give them a hug or word of encouragement,” DeHart said. DeHart was shocked to learn that Florida is among the worst states in the nation...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Government
City
Coral Springs, FL
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Health
Parkland, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Coral Springs, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Judge Upholds Spring Break Curfew In Miami Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A hearing Friday in Miami-Dade Courts addressed an emergency motion regarding Miami Beach’s curfew, but the judge upheld the midnight to 6 a.m. curfew. “If your livelihood depends on the tips and hourly wages you make during that period of time this is a devastating impact on your livelihood that’s designed to deal with a problem that doesn’t exist,” said attorney Paul Schwiep, representing plaintiff Papi Steak. In the filing, the plaintiff said that they would lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue pulling back operating hours and that some of their busiest operating times are during Spring...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
AOL Corp

Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
The Independent

Video shows horrifying smash after truck turns into path of oncoming train in Florida

A camera onboard atrain captured the moment that a truck turned into its path, sending debris flying into the air.The crash happened at about 5.40pm on Friday in Hallandale Beach in Broward County, Florida when the pickup turned into the path of an oncoming Brightline train.In the video, the truck driver appeared to avoid warning signs and attempt to go around the crossing gates, which were lowered. The train driver also sounded the horn to warn the truck.The vehicle which was flipped onto its side along the South Dixie Highway and badly damaged. The driver was taken to a...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Cbsmiami
beckershospitalreview.com

Police fatally shoot man in Cleveland Clinic Florida ER

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed by deputies in the emergency room of Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Fla., after he ran through the hospital with a pair of scissors and raised them in the direction of police, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.
VERO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
CBS Miami

FIU Unveils Statue Of Student Alexa Duran Who Died In Deadly Bridge Collapse 4 Years Ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four years ago, the FIU bridge collapse killed six people. To mark this sad day, the university unveiled a statue to honor Alexa Duran, and the five other victims who died. “I was at work and she see me working so many hours and she said mommy, I’m going to study to become a lawyer, I want you to get out of this hole, I want you to not work anymore,” Gina Duran, Alexa’s mom, told CBS4. Alexa had many reasons to become a lawyer, her mom was one of them. “She was beautiful, she had a big heart, she...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

‘A Disaster’: South Beach Businesses, Tourists Not Happy With Weekend Curfew

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach’s temporary curfew ended Monday morning without any major incidents. Miami Beach Police told CBS4 news since the spring break season began on February 18th they’ve made over 600 arrests, and they say more than half of those arrests were people who lived in South Florida. Monday at 6 p.a. the curfew was lifted for the final day. There was initial talk among city commissioners about extending the curfew for another weekend, but as it stands last weekend was the only weekend of the curfew. Many said it was unnecessary because the weekend of its implementation...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Little Known, South Miami’s Hidden Gem, The ‘Doc’ Thomas House Turns 90 This Year

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The “Doc” Thomas House is a hidden gem right in the middle of South Miami. The story of this little-known authentic relic begins in the mid-1920s, as a bustling little berg was growing alongside Flagler’s railroad. Into town came pharmacist and world War I Veteran Arden Hayes Thomas. They called him “Doc” and he set up shop. First, there was the OK Pharmacy, then the OK Feed Store. Doc then commissioned the construction of a unique craftsman-style wood home on Sunset, just east of Red Road. Dr. Joe Barros, the President of The Tropical Audubon Society said, “Doc Thomas...
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
54K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy