Vietnamese car manufacturer VinFast announced Tuesday it will build a $2 billion electric vehicle factory in the US state of North Carolina amid its push to enter the competitive global market for EVs. President Joe Biden cheered the announcement of the 800-hectare factory in Chatham County that will also make electric busses and EV batteries, calling it "the latest example of my economic strategy at work." In a statement, the automaker said the factory would produce the five-passenger VinFast VF 8 and the seven-passenger VinFast VF 9, both of which are all-electric SUVs. Under the company's memorandum of understanding with the state of North Carolina, VinFast said it would expand the factory in the future.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO