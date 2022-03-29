ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin, Macron discussed Ukraine, rouble payments for gas - Kremlin

By Reuters Staff
 1 day ago

March 29 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed developments in the situation around Ukraine, including the latest round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Macron also discussed Russia’s decision to request payments in roubles for Russian gas supplies to the European Union, the Kremlin said in a statement. (Reporting by Reuters)

