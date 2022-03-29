Burglary Arrest: Nathan Liedtke Suspected Of Looting Home Damaged In Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Louisville police arrested a man suspected of looting a home damaged by the Marshall Fire . Nathan Liedtke is accused of breaking into a home around 3 a.m. on March 19.

A police sergeant noticed suspicious activity near the entrance to a burned neighborhood and spotted a truck in the driveway of a damaged home. The sergeant saw a man come out of the home, run through the backyard and take off down a path.

Items that had been taken from the home were found inside the truck and on the path.

In response to the arrest, Chief of Police Dave Hayes issued the following statement:

“Many of the residents of the City of Louisville were victimized by the Marshall Fire. Incidents like this burglary revictimize those who have already gone through so much. The Louisville Police Department is committed to working in partnership with the community, City Council, and other law enforcement agencies to be creative and effective in preventing crime from happening not only in the burn areas but also in our city as a whole.”

Anyone with information about this incident, or may have seen the truck in the area, is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).