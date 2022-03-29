ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The Hockey News Podcast: The Great Norris Debate

Bradenton Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on The Hockey News Podcast with Ryan Kennedy and Steven Ellis:. -...

www.bradenton.com

NHL

Eugene Melnyk, Senators owner, dies at 62

'He maintained an unwavering commitment to the game and his roots,' Commissioner Bettman says. Eugene Melnyk, owner of the Ottawa Senators since 2003, died from an illness Monday. He was 62. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in...
NHL
NESN

Curtis Lazar Opens Press Conference By Sending Condolences To Melnyk Family

BOSTON — The NHL lost a member of its community Monday night when Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk passed away due to an undisclosed illness. After a 6-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins center Curtis Lazar opened his postgame press conference by giving condolences to the Melnyk family.
NHL
Yardbarker

Officiating topics addressed at NHL GM meetings

For the first time since the germination of the pandemic that shook the world – and halted the hockey world – the 32 stewards of the game gathered once again. All 32 NHL GMs together in one room. Finally. In the 24 months since the last General Managers...
NHL
markerzone.com

CANADIENS GM KENT HUGHES BELIEVES MARTIN ST. LOUIS SHOULD STAY AS HEAD COACH

It's been nearly two months since the Montreal Canadiens brought in Hockey Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis to become their interim head coach. Since he was hired on February 9th, the Canadiens have gone 10-7-4 in 21 games with many players on the roster enjoying a lot more success including Cole Caufield.
NHL
NBC Chicago

Podcast: Blackhawks Collapse and a 1-On-1 Interview With Dylan Strome

Podcast: Hawks collapse and a 1-on-1 interview with Strome originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau recap the two meltdowns against Vegas and Buffalo. Can the Blackhawks establish an identity in the final 15 games of the season? Plus, Kyle Davidson addresses the leaked report accusation at the NHL GMs meetings and Pat goes 1-on-1 with Dylan Strome.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Wrap: The Detroit Fallout, Fleury Confirms he Rejected Capitals

It was a game unlike any other at PPG Paints Arena. Never before had Pittsburgh Penguins fans witnessed such an offensive outburst on that side of the street, and long-time fans haven’t seen such goal-scoring since 1991. Evgeni Malkin was a driving force behind the Penguins’ surge, as head coach Mike Sullivan used the opportunity to shed light on their conversations regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And former Penguins goalie, and perhaps still one at heart, Marc-Andre Fleury confirmed he rejected the Washington Capitals because…they’re the Capitals.
NHL
UPMATTERS

Trenton Bliss signs AHL contract with Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Michigan Tech senior forward Trenton Bliss has signed an American Hockey League contract with the Grand Rapids Griffins—the primary affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings. The deal is a standard player’s contract for the remainder of this season and the 2022-23 campaign. Bliss,...
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL COMMISSIONER GARY BETTMAN RELEASES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF EUGENE MELNYK

The Ottawa Senators announced on Monday evening that owner Eugene Melnyk has passed away at the age of 62. Shortly after the announcement, National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement regarding the news. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk. The words...
NHL
theScore

Hughes wants St. Louis to stay with Canadiens long term

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes gave interim head coach Martin St. Louis a significant vote of confidence Tuesday. "I'd like to see him part of the Montreal Canadiens organization for the long term and remove the interim tag, if that's the question you're asking," Hughes told TSN from this week's GM meetings.
NHL
ESPN

Gary Bettman: Cap manipulation not a big problem in NHL

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- NHL commissioner Gary Bettman downplayed the league's appetite for implementing a postseason salary cap, saying he doesn't consider teams' usage of long-term injury reserve a "front-burner issue." "Nobody in that room [of NHL general managers] believes that it's being abused," Bettman said Tuesday as the league's annual...
NHL
NHL

Rangers' Stanley Cup parade among top hockey moments for Fischler

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week, Fischler celebrates his 90th birthday (March 31) by selecting 20 memorable hockey events he's witnessed. 1. MY FIRST HOCKEY GAME: This was...
NHL
markerzone.com

QUEBEC CITY'S VIDEOTRON CENTRE MAY HOST MULTIPLE NHL GAMES NEXT SEASON

According to a report from La Presse, the National Hockey League may be hosting games next season at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City. The report says that the Ottawa Senators are likely to play five regular season games at the 18,259 seat arena. During a virtual meeting between Gary...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Should the Flyers Blow it Up? New Penguins Lines

There is a certain pall over the Pittsburgh Penguins stretch run. The loss to the New York Rangers seems to have jarred folks a bit more than the usual loss, and I’ll get into that game a bit more later this morning before doing a pregame as the Penguins face Marc-Andre Fleury and the Minnesota Wild Thursday night at the Xcel Center. Around the league, should the Philadelphia Flyers nuke the roster and start over? Should the Edmonton Oilers keep Evander Kane at the expense of good young talent?
NHL

