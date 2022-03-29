Florida and 20 other states sue over federal mask mandate for public transportation

Passengers board a Brightline train at the Fort Lauderdale station bound for West Palm Beach on Friday, March 25, 2022. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Florida is suing the federal government over mask mandates on public transportation, including airlines and trains. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday Florida is leading 20 states in a lawsuit against the federal government.

“Florida has led the nation in standing up to misguided federal government policies and fighting back against heavy-handed mandates that have no scientific backing,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement. “If politicians and celebrities can attend the Super Bowl unmasked, every U.S. citizen should have the right to fly unmasked. It is well past time to get rid of this unnecessary mandate and get back to normal life.”

The following states have joined Florida in the complaint: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

