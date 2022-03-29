31-Year-Old Man Injured In Greeley Shooting, Suspects On The Run

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — Greeley Police Department began investigating a shooting after a gunshot victim was dropped off at the hospital recently.

According to the Greeley PD press release, on Sunday, March 27, an officer was at a local hospital around 2:30 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up behind them at the emergency room with a 31-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot injuries. The man was rushed into surgery, and his status was not confirmed in the press release.

Then, Greeley officers found the scene of the shooting in the 2300 block of 24th Street Road, where investigators believe suspects got away in an unknown vehicle before they arrived.

The police department is reporting this shooting as an isolated incident, saying there was no further danger to the public.