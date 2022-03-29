ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Story Will Make Spring Debut For Red Sox On Wednesday

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Trevor Story was introduced as the newest member of the Boston Red Sox last week. On Wednesday, he’ll play his first game in a Red Sox uniform.

Story will make his spring debut for the Red Sox when the team hosts the Atlanta Braves at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida, Boston manager Alex Cora announced Tuesday . Story signed a six-year deal with the Red Sox last weekend, but hasn’t yet hit the field for his new team.

The wait will end Wednesday, and then Story will play in exhibition games on both Friday and Saturday, Cora told reporters on Tuesday. There has been some concern about lingering elbow injuries with the 29-year-old, but Cora also said that Story will be ready when Boston opens the 2022 season on April 7 against the Yankees in New York.

Story should give the Red Sox another big bat in the middle of their order, with 158 homers and 180 doubles over his six year career. He was a superstar shortstop for the Rockies, but is shifting over to second base for the Red Sox.

