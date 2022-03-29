ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Public Health realigns COVID-19 guidance to match CDC, ditches five stages

By Kasey Johns
Talk Radio 1370
Talk Radio 1370
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47A3QM_0etCmirA00

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Say good-bye to the familiar five stages of COVID risk, as Austin Public Health officials announced Tuesday they'll adopt the same guidelines as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moving forward.

Dr. Desmar Walkes, health authority for Austin and Travis County, made the announcement Tuesday morning while providing a COVID-19 update to Travis County Commissioners and the Austin City Council.

Instead of APH's former five-stage system, officials will now use a low, medium, and high risk stages, which is also used by the CDC. Based on the new guidelines, Travis County currently sits in a low risk stage.

"We continue to adapt our response as we enter a new phase of this pandemic." said Walkes in a statement. "While we enjoy the progress we’ve made, we should remember that this isn’t over yet; the potential for new variants still poses a threat."

For those who are up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, low risk means precautions are optional when gathering, dining, and shopping. A medium risk stage recommends masking when social distancing is not possible, and a high risk stage urges everyone to use precautions when gathering, dining, and shopping.

For those at higher risk or who aren't up to date on their vaccines, low risk also means that precautions are optional when gathering, dining, and shopping. Those precautionary measures become recommended in a medium or high-risk stage.

The community levels are determined by a number of metrics, including new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

Earlier this month, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown lifted their COVID-19 orders enforcing health authority rules, which made mask wearing optional in nearly all city and county facilities.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Talk Radio 1370
Talk Radio 1370

331

Followers

258

Posts

66K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Travis County, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Coronavirus
Travis County, TX
Health
County
Travis County, TX
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
FOXBusiness

CDC eases cruise ship travel COVID-19 warning level

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has once again moved to lower its cruise ship Travel Health Notice from "high" to "moderate." While high, or "Level 3" recommendations call on passengers to make sure they are fully vaccinated before travel and instruct unvaccinated travelers to avoid nonessential travel, "Level 2" recommendations ask passengers to make sure they are fully vaccinated before travel and instruct unvaccinated travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 to avoid nonessential travel to the destination.
TRAVEL
FMX 94.5

These Baby Names Are Banned in Texas

Picking a name for your baby is one of the biggest decisions you can make. Not only are you picking what your child will called for their entire life, but you're also impacting their image. For example, having a bold name versus a cute name could forever impact the way someone is viewed by others.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Ditches#Austin Public Health#The Austin City Council#Aph
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KESQ

Arizona to resume disenrolling people from Medicaid program

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Medicaid program says it and a health care program for children will soon resume disenrolling state residents no longer eligible for coverage and that an estimated 500,000 people currently enrolled will need to go through a process to see if they remain eligible. Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System officials said the state generally hasn’t disenrolled beneficiaries since the pandemic began in March 2020 unless they moved out of state, voluntarily disenrolled, aged out of the children’s program or died. But an agency statement said some people with Medicaid or KidsCare coverage now could be disenrolled from those programs because they no longer meet financial or medical eligibility requirements.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Talk Radio 1370

Talk Radio 1370

Austin, TX
331
Followers
258
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Austin region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Stream, read and download Talk 1370 AM from any computer or the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/talk1370

Comments / 0

Community Policy