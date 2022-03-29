ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Virginia Tech WR Jaden Payoute Medically Retires From Football

techlunchpail.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Tech fans received some surprising news today as WR Jaden Payoute announced on Twitter that he has medically retired from football. This comes after Payoute dealt with some injuries in 2020 and though he seemed healthy enough to play, his announcement today seems to suggest that the risks of further...

techlunchpail.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big UNC football target receives crystal ball to SEC school

Fresh off a top 10 class for the 2022 recruiting cycle, Mack Brown and his staff are working hard on future classes for the UNC football program in Chapel Hill. One big target on UNC’s radar is four-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett out of Greensboro, North Carolina. Jarrett is a big recruiting target for the Tar Heels. With Brown’s success in the state of North Carolina, landing another big talent is key for future classes. However, the Tar Heels might be behind in the race to land him. After Jarrett took a visit to Georgia over the weekend, the Bulldogs received a crystal ball prediction for the talented defensive lineman. 247Sports analyst Steve Wiltfong made a prediction for Jarrett to Georgia with a confidence of six. Now, crystal ball predictions don’t guarantee a commitment but when it comes from a national analyst there’s something behind it. It does appear as if UNC has some ground to make up with Jarrett but there doesn’t appear to be a decision coming anytime soon. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
AthlonSports.com

Grading College Football's Head Coach Hires for 2022

College football's coaching carousel for 2021-22 featured 29 job changes and plenty of big-time moves that will have an impact in the coming years. Lincoln Riley's departure from Oklahoma to USC, and Brian Kelly's decision to leave Notre Dame for LSU topped the list of surprises and also the best moves in the cycle. High marks are also in order for Miami (Mario Cristobal), Florida (Billy Napier), Notre Dame (Marcus Freeman) and New Mexico State (Jerry Kill).
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Virginia Tech Wr#Hokie Nation
NBC 29 News

UVA Baseball tied for lead in ACC Coastal; Holds 22-2 record

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Baseball team is off to a strong start this season. The Hoos won two-out-of-three at Wake Forest this past weekend and now have a record of 22-2 The Cavaliers are tied for first place in the ACC Coastal. Head Coach Brian O’Connor...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy