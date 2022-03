A record-settingly massive white diamond nicknamed “The Rock” will soon hit auction, where it’s projected to go for as much as $30 million. The piece—a 228.31 carat pear-shaped diamond that was mined and polished in South Africa more than 20 years ago—is said by Christie’s to be the biggest white diamond to have ever been listed for sale at auction.

