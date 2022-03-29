ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why Delta, United, and American Airlines Stocks Are Flying on Tuesday

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

What happened

Some of the biggest names in airline stocks are taking off on Tuesday. As of 12:12 p.m. ET:

  • Discounter Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is gaining 3.1%.
  • Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is up 3.3%.
  • United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) is tacking on 3.6%.
  • American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) is leading the whole sector higher with a 4.8% gain.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1grOxB_0etCltM800

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Switch out Spirit Airlines for Southwest Airlines (which is up a not too shabby 2.4% itself by the way), and you've got yourself almost a mirror image of the four companies that my colleague Lou Whiteman highlighted as " the best airline stocks for 2022 " last week. But why are these stocks all up today in the first place?

I see a confluence of three factors helping to lift airline stocks higher.

First and foremost is oil prices, which are dropping today. As I pointed out last week, fuel costs are absolutely key to the profitability of airlines , accounting for anywhere from 20% to 24% of a company's annual expenses. In that regard, the fact that both West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude oil prices are down 3.5% today is unabashedly good news for airlines.

The second bit of good news for airlines today concerns not the cost of fulfilling customer demand, but demand itself. As CNN reported yesterday, airlines are asking the government to drop its mask mandates and COVID-19 test rules for air travelers. In an open letter to the White House, most of the airlines named above, and several others besides, argued that "it is past time to eliminate COVID-era transportation policies," and help life get back to normal.

Making flying easier and less stressful for travelers in this way will naturally boost travelers' interest in flying, and this would be a real boon for the air travel business.

Of course, if helping travelers feel more relaxed about flying is the goal, then continuing to allay concerns about serious symptoms, in the event someone does contract COVID, remains key. And that's why our third bit of good news today is the fact that the Food and Drug Administration has just authorized persons age 50 or over to get a fourth dose (i.e., a second booster) of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna .

Now what

Will "full vaccination" -- or even taking that second booster -- become a requirement for maskless, test-less travel by air going forward, as some medical experts have suggested?

This remains to be seen, and when it comes to explaining today's stock price moves among the airlines, it's also probably irrelevant. The trends right now are as described above -- cheaper aviation fuel, less onerous travel requirements, and an expanding pantheon of medical treatments to keep COVID risk under control. All three of these elements tend to increase the popularity of air travel, and all three of them are contributing to airline investors' optimism today.

And I have to tell you -- with all four of these airline stocks trading for less than a 10 P/E ratio , I'm feeling pretty optimistic about airline stocks myself.

10 stocks we like better than Delta Air Lines
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Delta Air Lines wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Spirit Airlines. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines, Moderna Inc., and Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 3

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool

173K+

Followers

85K+

Posts

79M+

Views

Follow The Motley Fool and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Airlines Group#Stock#Delta Air Lines#Dal#United Airlines Holdings#Ual#Getty Images#Cnn
travelnoire.com

Air Travel Plus-Size Fliers: Meet The Airlines Polcies For People Who Need More Space On Flights

We live in an era where body acceptance has gained great popularity throughout this country. There are Miss Plus-Size pageants, stores specializing in plus- size clothing, commercials that display models that promote body-positive ideas and much more. Although many advancements have been seen for the body positive movement, they face some obstacles to having a comfortable trip, mainly in the Economy class of planes. Recently, a TikTok video went viral showing a plus-size blogger trying to fit into a plane seat. Some people were saying she deserves to travel comfortably while others were caught saying she should pay for an extra seat.
TRAVEL
Tri-City Herald

No mask mandate on planes? Airline CEOs urge Biden for return to pre-COVID normalcy

Airline industry leaders are calling on President Joe Biden to end COVID-19 restrictions on air travel, including mask mandates and pre-departure testing requirements. “COVID-19 need no longer control our lives,” reads the letter, which is signed by the heads of 10 major airlines — including JetBlue, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines — and was sent to the president on Wednesday, March 23.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

We Finally Know Why Outback Steakhouse Is So Cheap

In March of 1988, Outback Steakhouse opened up the doors at its first location in Tampa, Fla. (via Outback Steakhouse). Just a few decades later, the company has expanded into nearly 700 locations across the United States. With a meaty-heavy menu that focuses on several cuts of grilled and specially seasoned steak, Outback has amassed a reputation for hearty meals.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Sam’s Club Closings in 2022

The last widespread closing of the Walmart-owned division was in 2018. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including Corporate.SamsClub.com, BusinessInsider.com, The Daily Beast, CNN Business, Wikipedia.org, and Mashed.com.
The Independent

Pilots of doomed China Eastern flight 5735 failed to respond to multiple calls after tipping into nosedive

Pilots of the Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 flight that crashed after a steep nosedive failed to respond to China’s air traffic controllers despite repeated calls being made, including after the plane’s altitude started to dip rapidly.Flight MU5735 crashed from an altitude of almost 29,000ft into a mountainous and forested area in southern China’s Guangxi province where it caught fire on Monday.The plane, carrying 132 people including flight crew, was flying from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province to Guangzhou in Guangdong province.An official from China’s air traffic controllers said at a press conference, the government’s first official briefing on...
ACCIDENTS
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
173K+
Followers
85K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy