Two Bobcats receive all-conference honors

FILE - Brethren's Garret Mobley defends Frankfort's Nick Stevenson during the district final on March 11. (Kyle Kotecki/News Advocate)

BRETHREN – Led by an abundance of youth, the Brethren Bobcats posted an 11-10 overall record, a fourth-place finish in the West Michigan D League, and a district final appearance.

Two Bobcats received postseason recognition, including sophomore guard Connor Wojciechowski and freshman big man Garret Mobley.

Mobley, who averaged 13 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game, earned a spot on first-team all-conference.

At 6-foot-8, he was a force down low for Brethren and wreaked havoc on opposing teams.

"He was awesome to coach, but it's a one-two punch with him and Connor," Bobcats boys basketball coach JJ Randall said. "Connor pressured the ball handler and sped up their defense to funnel to Mobley where he can alter shots. Garret did a great job throughout the season.

"He used his length to his advantage, and his blocked shots obviously don't show how many altered shots he created in games, especially at the end of the year."

Wojciechowski earned second-team all-conference honors and took over for senior point guard Kenny King midway through the year following a season-ending shoulder injury.

His responsibilities spiked, and Randall says Wojciechowski immediately embraced his new role.

"Connor came on to be a tremendous on-ball defender; we put him on the best player every night when we were in man to man," said Randall. "He did a great job as the season went on."

Wojciechowski averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.3 steals per game as he continuously grew alongside his teammates.

"He created turnovers and was so good at speeding the point guard or whoever the other team's best player was up, and he used his athleticism greatly," Randall said. "His offensive game also progressed throughout the season, his ball-handling got better, and his hustle was unmatched."

Moving forward, Randall added the duo's development is critical to any future success the program may have.

"We are already planning to play a lot of basketball this summer, and we are actually already playing a lot of basketball right now," he said. "The biggest thing is the weight room, these younger guys how important that is. We had quite a few guys in there already in March.

"We were a little upset about the end of our season against Frankfort, so it was good to see we had 10-15 kids in there. Garret is a phenomenal athlete, and he's going to be getting better, and Connor is going to naturally grow."