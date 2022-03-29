ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

OBITUARY: Larry L. Wilkinson

By Ken Delaney
wtvbam.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry L. Wilkinson, 77, of Coldwater, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022...

Franklin County Free Press

Calvin L Lake obituary 1957~2022

Calvin L Lake, age 64 of Shippensburg, died March 21, 2022 at WellSpan Health Chambersburg Hospital. He was born in McConnellsburg, PA on April 14, 1957 to Leroy and Betty (Miller) Lake. Calvin was a 1975 graduate of Shippensburg High School and was the owner of Lake’s Oil Burner Service...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WTAP

Obituary: Baker, Peggy L.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Peggy L. Baker, 66, of Parkersburg, WV died Tuesday March 22, 2022 at CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Clarksburg, WV a daughter of Agnes M. (Dotson) Smith of Parkersburg and the late Donald L. Smith. She retired from the Bureau of Public Debt after...
PARKERSBURG, WV

