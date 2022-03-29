OBITUARY: Larry L. Wilkinson

Calvin L Lake, age 64 of Shippensburg, died March 21, 2022 at WellSpan Health Chambersburg Hospital. He was born in McConnellsburg, PA on April 14, 1957 to Leroy and Betty (Miller) Lake. Calvin was a 1975 graduate of Shippensburg High School and was the owner of Lake’s Oil Burner Service...

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO