Luxury developer Optima proposes $1B residential project in north Scottsdale

PHILADELPHIA, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three20 Capital Group, Geneva Glen Capital & Stonehenge Partners (Three20, GGC & Stonehenge) are pleased to announce a major investment in Eleven Eleven Holdings, developer and owner of Sola Salon Studios franchise locations. Sola Salons is the leading provider of salon suites in the US. The group is pleased to announce new multi-unit development agreements in Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey and Tennessee. Eleven Eleven will continue to invest in their 37 currently open Sola locations while committing capital to grow to over 75 units in the next five years creating opportunities for over 1,500 additional Sola Pros. The company also intends to grow through acquisitions of established Sola locations in other markets.

