ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Luxury developer Optima proposes $1B residential project in north Scottsdale

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScottsdale-based Optima Inc. is planning a $1 billion luxury residential community in north Scottsdale with...

roselawgroupreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Apartment complex underway at Echo Street West development

A 292-unit apartment building called Vibe is under construction at the mixed-use Echo Street West development on the Westside. According to a press release on the project, 20% of the units will be listed as affordable at 80% area median income (AMI). Project developer Lincoln Property Company said the rise in jobs and investment from […] The post Apartment complex underway at Echo Street West development appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
Scottsdale, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
City
Scottsdale, AZ
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Large Multi-Unit Sola Salons Franchisee Partners for 75+ Unit Development

PHILADELPHIA, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three20 Capital Group, Geneva Glen Capital & Stonehenge Partners (Three20, GGC & Stonehenge) are pleased to announce a major investment in Eleven Eleven Holdings, developer and owner of Sola Salon Studios franchise locations. Sola Salons is the leading provider of salon suites in the US. The group is pleased to announce new multi-unit development agreements in Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey and Tennessee. Eleven Eleven will continue to invest in their 37 currently open Sola locations while committing capital to grow to over 75 units in the next five years creating opportunities for over 1,500 additional Sola Pros. The company also intends to grow through acquisitions of established Sola locations in other markets.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy