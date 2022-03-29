ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges With the Largest Increases in Applicants

By Angelo Young
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GF90R_0etCjPHi00 Fueled by the uncertainties around the coronavirus pandemic and wider adoption of policies that only recommend, rather than require, SAT and ACT test scores, high school students applied for a record number of colleges in the 2020-21 college admissions cycle, driving application totals nationwide. ( These are the highest and lowest paying college majors in America .)

From California to New England, the number of applications to accredited colleges and universities in 2021 was in some cases double the number in the previous admissions cycle.

Applications to top-shelf schools like U.C. Berkeley and the University of Pennsylvania in the last admissions cycle rose by 28% and 34%, respectively, compared to the previous cycle, according to the Los Angeles Times . Colgate University, the private liberal arts college in Hamilton, New York, saw applications jump 102% in 2021. Looking at the past five academic cycles, however, Colgate does not even make it onto the list of the top 40 schools.

To determine the 40 colleges with the largest increases in applicants over the past five academic cycles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed applications data from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics . Colleges and universities were ranked based on the percentage increase in applications from the 2015-16 school year to the 2020-21 school year.

Only schools with at least 1,000 applications in the 2015-16 school year were considered. Acceptance rates in the 2020-21 school year, total enrollment as of fall 2020, and application requirements for the 2020-21 school year also came from the NCES. ( See also the hardest college to get into in every state .)

The number of applicants to the 40 universities or colleges on our list jumped by at least 110%, like at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design since the 2015-16 academic year. The number of applicants spiked by 865% at Southern New Hampshire University.

The median increase in the applications to these 40 schools (five of them located in Florida) over the five-year period was 140%, and the median acceptance rate was 70%. Most of these colleges are small, with a median total enrollment of just 4,195 students.

Total enrollment at the 40 schools on the list stands at 454,415. Southern New Hampshire University, which is the only school on this list that is primarily an online campus, claims about 30% of this total enrollment.

Here are the colleges with the largest increase in applicants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tuwf5_0etCjPHi00

40. Massachusetts College of Art and Design (Boston, MA)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +110.3% (1,273 to 2,677)
> Acceptance rate: 70.3%
> Total enrollment: 1,894
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores neither required nor recommended, recommendations required

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290pOp_0etCjPHi00

39. Arizona State University Campus Immersion (Tempe, AZ)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +110.9% (25,380 to 53,516)
> Acceptance rate: 88.4%
> Total enrollment: 74,795
> Application requirements: GPA recommended, test scores required, recommendations neither required nor recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rE8Ds_0etCjPHi00

38. Fisk University (Nashville, TN)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +111.2% (3,004 to 6,345)
> Acceptance rate: 66.5%
> Total enrollment: 911
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores required, recommendations required

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSYrP_0etCjPHi00

37. University of Nebraska at Kearney (Kearney, NE)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +113.4% (2,511 to 5,359)
> Acceptance rate: 88.4%
> Total enrollment: 6,225
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores required, recommendations considered but not required

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2mBR_0etCjPHi00

36. Florida State University (Tallahassee, FL)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +113.5% (29,828 to 63,691)
> Acceptance rate: 32.5%
> Total enrollment: 43,569
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores required, recommendations neither required nor recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vAxlH_0etCjPHi00

35. Lynn University (Boca Raton, FL)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +113.6% (3,770 to 8,053)
> Acceptance rate: 78.7%
> Total enrollment: 3,232
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores considered but not required, recommendations required

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQdfV_0etCjPHi00

34. Lander University (Greenwood, SC)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +115.3% (2,614 to 5,627)
> Acceptance rate: 57.0%
> Total enrollment: 3,513
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores required, recommendations recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EmHSg_0etCjPHi00

33. Alvernia University (Reading, PA)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +120.5% (1,670 to 3,683)
> Acceptance rate: 70.0%
> Total enrollment: 2,560
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores recommended, recommendations recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8w8Z_0etCjPHi00

32. Georgia Southwestern State University (Americus, GA)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +122.6% (1,167 to 2,598)
> Acceptance rate: 73.4%
> Total enrollment: 3,162
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores required, recommendations recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v0wmc_0etCjPHi00

31. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott (Prescott, AZ)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +122.7% (1,908 to 4,250)
> Acceptance rate: 66.8%
> Total enrollment: 3,004
> Application requirements: GPA considered but not required, test scores considered but not required, recommendations considered but not required

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jHWZ1_0etCjPHi00

30. Wartburg College (Waverly, IA)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +123.3% (2,147 to 4,795)
> Acceptance rate: 71.7%
> Total enrollment: 1,563
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores considered but not required, recommendations required

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8xPo_0etCjPHi00

29. West Virginia State University (Institute, WV)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +124.8% (1,439 to 3,235)
> Acceptance rate: 88.5%
> Total enrollment: 3,638
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores required, recommendations neither required nor recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31IOSv_0etCjPHi00

28. Long Island University (Brookville, NY)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +125.1% (6,371 to 14,341)
> Acceptance rate: 85.0%
> Total enrollment: 15,066
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores required, recommendations required

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvpBL_0etCjPHi00

27. University of Arkansas at Little Rock (Little Rock, AR)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +125.1% (1,938 to 4,363)
> Acceptance rate: 56.0%
> Total enrollment: 8,899
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores required, recommendations neither required nor recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2poqnJ_0etCjPHi00

26. Alcorn State University (Alcorn State, MS)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +127.4% (3,010 to 6,846)
> Acceptance rate: 37.7%
> Total enrollment: 3,230
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores required, recommendations considered but not required

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ouyY_0etCjPHi00

25. Grambling State University (Grambling, LA)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +127.5% (3,584 to 8,153)
> Acceptance rate: 93.2%
> Total enrollment: 5,438
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores considered but not required, recommendations neither required nor recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zV09_0etCjPHi00

24. Saint Augustine's University (Raleigh, NC)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +128.1% (2,581 to 5,887)
> Acceptance rate: 67.3%
> Total enrollment: 1,110
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores required, recommendations recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uV7CM_0etCjPHi00

23. Otis College of Art and Design (Los Angeles, CA)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +130.3% (1,017 to 2,342)
> Acceptance rate: 80.3%
> Total enrollment: 1,073
> Application requirements: GPA considered but not required, test scores considered but not required, recommendations considered but not required

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kb5PB_0etCjPHi00

22. New Jersey City University (Jersey City, NJ)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +134.7% (2,789 to 6,545)
> Acceptance rate: 96.3%
> Total enrollment: 7,550
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores recommended, recommendations required

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pg9EA_0etCjPHi00

21. University of Illinois Springfield (Springfield, IL)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +138.5% (1,524 to 3,634)
> Acceptance rate: 77.3%
> Total enrollment: 4,146
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores considered but not required, recommendations considered but not required

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvDNY_0etCjPHi00

20. Hawaii Pacific University (Honolulu, HI)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +140.5% (3,449 to 8,296)
> Acceptance rate: 81.4%
> Total enrollment: 4,243
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores considered but not required, recommendations recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4hWC_0etCjPHi00

19. Regent University (Virginia Beach, VA)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +142.5% (1,699 to 4,120)
> Acceptance rate: 50.4%
> Total enrollment: 10,483
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores required, recommendations neither required nor recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyxPL_0etCjPHi00

18. University of Montevallo (Montevallo, AL)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +144.8% (2,024 to 4,954)
> Acceptance rate: 60.5%
> Total enrollment: 2,600
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores required, recommendations neither required nor recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4273Z9_0etCjPHi00

17. Dean College (Franklin, MA)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +145.5% (2,411 to 5,919)
> Acceptance rate: 70.5%
> Total enrollment: 1,180
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores considered but not required, recommendations considered but not required

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdM19_0etCjPHi00

16. Defiance College (Defiance, OH)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +149.7% (1,210 to 3,021)
> Acceptance rate: 54.9%
> Total enrollment: 607
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores considered but not required, recommendations considered but not required

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUpLg_0etCjPHi00

15. Mary Baldwin University (Staunton, VA)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +159.1% (2,774 to 7,188)
> Acceptance rate: 87.1%
> Total enrollment: 2,110
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores considered but not required, recommendations recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXOON_0etCjPHi00

14. The University of Tennessee-Martin (Martin, TN)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +164.7% (3,400 to 9,001)
> Acceptance rate: 64.9%
> Total enrollment: 7,117
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores required, recommendations neither required nor recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4Q71_0etCjPHi00

13. Central Washington University (Ellensburg, WA)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +168.8% (4,934 to 13,263)
> Acceptance rate: 86.0%
> Total enrollment: 11,174
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores required, recommendations recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4l6w_0etCjPHi00

12. North Carolina A&T State University (Greensboro, NC)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +172.3% (6,010 to 16,366)
> Acceptance rate: 56.7%
> Total enrollment: 12,753
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores required, recommendations neither required nor recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30A8DP_0etCjPHi00

11. Vanguard University of Southern California (Costa Mesa, CA)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +172.7% (1,487 to 4,055)
> Acceptance rate: 50.0%
> Total enrollment: 2,289
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores required, recommendations considered but not required

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ce4jr_0etCjPHi00

10. Southern University and A&M College (Baton Rouge, LA)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +176.8% (2,505 to 6,935)
> Acceptance rate: 43.4%
> Total enrollment: 6,917
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores required, recommendations neither required nor recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQoNn_0etCjPHi00

9. Barry University (Miami, FL)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +183.4% (3,765 to 10,671)
> Acceptance rate: 65.3%
> Total enrollment: 7,515
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores recommended, recommendations recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGDhQ_0etCjPHi00

8. Norfolk State University (Norfolk, VA)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +184.0% (2,445 to 6,944)
> Acceptance rate: 91.1%
> Total enrollment: 5,457
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores required, recommendations required

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5MtP_0etCjPHi00

7. Oregon Institute of Technology (Klamath Falls, OR)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +184.5% (1,487 to 4,231)
> Acceptance rate: 95.1%
> Total enrollment: 5,323
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores considered but not required, recommendations neither required nor recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RbPXY_0etCjPHi00

6. Nova Southeastern University (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +216.8% (4,333 to 13,727)
> Acceptance rate: 76.2%
> Total enrollment: 20,888
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores required, recommendations required

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkWh3_0etCjPHi00

5. Savannah State University (Savannah, GA)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +240.1% (2,950 to 10,032)
> Acceptance rate: 46.1%
> Total enrollment: 3,488
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores required, recommendations neither required nor recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FxNyZ_0etCjPHi00

4. Albany State University (Albany, GA)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +248.6% (2,196 to 7,655)
> Acceptance rate: 73.0%
> Total enrollment: 6,509
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores considered but not required, recommendations neither required nor recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32uSw8_0etCjPHi00

3. Jacksonville State University (Jacksonville, AL)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +254.4% (3,085 to 10,932)
> Acceptance rate: 63.7%
> Total enrollment: 9,238
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores required, recommendations neither required nor recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18rPHM_0etCjPHi00

2. St. Thomas University (Miami Gardens, FL)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +259.8% (1,570 to 5,649)
> Acceptance rate: 59.6%
> Total enrollment: 5,601
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores considered but not required, recommendations considered but not required

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGeAv_0etCjPHi00

1. Southern New Hampshire University (Manchester, NH)
> Increase in applications, 2015 to 2020: +865.3% (3,848 to 37,143)
> Acceptance rate: 93.5%
> Total enrollment: 134,345
> Application requirements: GPA required, test scores neither required nor recommended, recommendations required

