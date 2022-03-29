ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jada Is Focused on ‘Healing’ After Will Apologized For Smacking Chris Over His Joke About Her

By Jenzia Burgos
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=460Mhv_0etCjAI300

Click here to read the full article.

Breaking her silence. After Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Chris Rock controversy at the 94th Annual Academy Awards, the mother of two took to social media to reflect on the incident with a brief message for her followers.

For those who weren’t watching the Oscars , which aired on March 27, 2022, here’s a quick breakdown of what took place. The Smith family, along with comedian Chris Rock, were all in attendance at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles, California. Late in the broadcast, Rock took to the stage to present the Academy Award for Best Documentary (the win later went to Questlove for his 2021 film, Summer of Love). While presenting, Rock cracked jokes at members of the audience—including one comment aimed at Smith’s wife. “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya,” Rock said in part, drawing a comparison between Jada’s shaved head and actress Demi Moore’s buzz cut in the 1997 movie, G.I. Jane.

Pinkett Smith, for her part, has spoken publicly about her years-long struggle with hair loss due to a condition known as alopecia , an autoimmune disorder that attacks hair follicles and can result in permanent baldness. After Rock’s comment, Pinkett Smith was visibly upset and rolled her eyes from her seat in the audience. While her husband was initially seen laughing at the joke, her frustrated response seemingly elicited a different reaction from Smith when, moments later, he was seen walking up to the stage where Rock stood to deliver a curt smack across the comedian’s face.

Audience members and millions of viewers around the world watched along in confusion, with many uncertain if the slap was part of a scripted bit. But the ensuing exchange confirmed that this was unplanned. A visibly shocked Rock said, “Wow. Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me.” Smith, who returned to his table next to Pinkett Smith, proceeded to shout at Rock to “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth.”

Days after the slap that shook the nation, Smith’s wife has finally weighed in on where she stands now. Keep on reading ahead for how Jada Pinkett Smith reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

How did Jada Pinkett Smith respond to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock?

Two days after Smith smacked Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars, Pinkett Smith took to her Instagram on March 29, 2022, to share a message about “healing” following the incident. “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” her brief statement read.

Pinkett Smith’s reaction came just hours after her husband issued an apology of his own on March 28, 2022, writing, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” the King Richard actor continued. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Smith added, “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0etCjAI300

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
StyleCaster
StyleCaster

44K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

27M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
StyleCaster

Chris Rock Shaded Will Smith After He Slapped Him at the Oscars—See His Diss About Will’s Movie

Click here to read the full article. The slap heard around the world. Chris Rock shaded Will Smith after he slapped him at the Oscars 2022 for his joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head. Chris and Will went viral at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, after the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum slapped the stand-up comedian for a joke he made about his wife’s hair. The moment started when Chris took the stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature and joked that Jada—who has alopecia, a disorder that causes hair loss—looked like G.I. Jane, Demi Moore’s...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s If Chris Rock Plans to Press Charges After Will Smith Smacked Him in Defense of Jada

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood’s biggest night turned into Hollywood’s biggest fight after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. And ever since, some viewers have wondered: Will Chris Rock press charges against Will Smith for the slap? The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made its stance clear in a brief statement following Will Smith and Chris Rock’s altercation on national television. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” read a tweet shared on March 27, 2022. “Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners,...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

The Emotional Reason Why Jada Pinkett Smith’s Shaved Her Head in the First Place

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE – March 27 7:45 p.m. PST: Things got heated at the 2022 Oscars when Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair and her husband, Will Smith, was not happy about it. Rock joked he “could not wait to see Jada in G.I. Jane 2” and Will went onstage. The Oscars went quiet as you could read Will’s lips telling Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.” Of course, we don’t know for sure what happened between them but it’s probable Jada’s hair and condition is a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Bossip

Ma’am, Please: Tiffany Haddish Spoke To Jada Pinkett After Chris Rock’s Follicle Faux Pas “You Better Suck IT From The Back, Girl!”

Tiffany Haddish Told Jada Pinkett That Will Smith Deserves Sexual Rewards. Last night’s slap-happy shenanigans at the Oscars have brought hot take gridlock to social media feeds all around the world. All anyone is talking about is how Will Smith slapped a four-alarm fire out of Chris Rock’s mouth on live television for telling a much-unappreciated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. A fearlessly transparent Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over the last year and the hair loss associated with the disease has likely been a sensitive subject in her life. This morning, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God said he spoke to Rock on the phone after the show and was told that Rock was unaware of Jada’s condition when he took the sophomoric stab.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Questlove
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
People

Oscars Producer Will Packer Says Will Smith's Smack Was 'a Very Painful Moment for Me — on Many Levels'

The producer of the 94th Academy Awards is opening up about Will Smith smacking Chris Rock, saying that it was "a very painful moment" to witness. Will Packer, 47, who served as producer for the Oscars, received criticism for the initial tweet he posted shortly after Smith hit Rock following the comedian's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head during the ceremony Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jim Carrey Talks Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Says He Would Have Sued Actor for $200M If It Were Him

Jim Carrey says he was “sickened” to see Will Smith receive a standing ovation at this year’s Oscars shortly after slapping Chris Rock. Speaking with Gayle King, Carrey also addressed Rock’s previously reported decision to not file a police report in connection with the incident, talk of which has dominated the larger pop culture discussion this week.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Smith Family
TheWrap

Howard Stern Blasts Academy Over Will Smith Oscars Slap: ‘Where’s Security?’

Howard Stern tore into The Academy for the Oscars telecast Monday after Will Smith was able to smack Chris Rock onstage without interruption. “Will Smith walks up to Chris Rock and he open hand — with a lot of force — smacks him right in the mouth on TV. Now the first thing I said to myself, ‘What the f— is going on? Is this a bit?’ Because where’s security? This is a live television event. Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith,” Stern said on his SiriusXM show Monday as he discussed the slap heard around the world with co-host Robin Quivers.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

People React to Stephen A. Smith’s Rant About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Stephen A. Smith isn’t happy with Will Smith after the King Richard star slapped Chris Rock in the face on the Oscars stage. The ESPN personality took to Twitter Sunday night to rip Smith, saying there was “no excuse” for attacking Rock. It’s worth noting that Stephen A. went after the wrong Will Smith, mistakenly targeting a podcast host who has the Twitter handle @willsmith.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

J.Lo's pink Versace gown and big bouffant hair, plus more fashion flashbacks from the 2002 Oscars

On March 27, 2022, the Oscars will return for the 94th time. In honor of Hollywood's big night celebrating both incredible acting and decadent fashion, Wonderwall.com is rewinding to 2002 to see what the stars wore to the 74th Annual Academy Awards, starting with J.Lo… Presenter Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a blush pink curve-hugging Versace dress with a bustier-style bodice. Her voluminous curls pulled off her face upped the look's drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

44K+
Followers
3K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy