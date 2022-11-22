ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longest-serving House Republican lies in state

By Libby Cathey
 2 days ago

The late Rep. Don Young of Alaska, the longest-serving Republican in the history of the House of Representatives, was remembered by Capitol Hill colleagues on Tuesday as his body lies in state in National Statuary Hall.

Young died at 88 on March 18 after losing consciousness on a flight to Seattle as he was heading back to Alaska with his wife, Anne, his office said. He is also survived by his two daughters, Joni and Dawn.

Shawn Thew/POOL/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: A military honor guard carries the casket of Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving Republican in House history, to lie in state at the US Capitol in Washington on March 29, 2022.

Young's casket arrived on the Hill just before 11 a.m., and lawmakers, including Alaska Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, gathered nearby to watch the honor guard carry him up the east front steps. A small group of family, including his wife with her hand over her heart, waited near the top of the stairs for the arrival procession.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office said a formal tribute ceremony will be open to the Young family and invited guests on Tuesday before all members of Congress are welcomed to visit Young as he lies in state, an honor reserved for the more revered Americans.

President Joe Biden paid his respects on Tuesday afternoon, marking the third time as president he has visited Capitol Hill for a former congressional colleague's funeral service. Biden also visited former Senate Majority Leaders Bob Dole , R-Kansas, and Harry Reid , D-Nev., and he left the presidential campaign trail in 2020 to honor the late Rep. John Lewis , D-Ga.

With a solemn expression on his face, Biden made the sign of the cross before laying his hands on the American flag-draped casket.

Shawn Thew/Getty Images - PHOTO: President Joe Biden pays his respects at the casket of Rep. Don Young (R-AK) as Young lies in state in National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol, March 29, 2022 in Washington, DC.

"Don's legacy lives on in the infrastructure projects he delighted in steering across Alaska," Biden said in a statement . "In the opportunities he advanced for his constituents. In the enhanced protections for Native tribes he championed. His legacy will continue in the America he loved."

Young was one of 13 House Republicans to break ranks and vote for Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill late last year.

Pool/Getty Images - PHOTO: Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan gives a remembrance of late Rep. Don Young as he lies in state in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol on March 29, 2022, in Washington.
Pelosi said in a statement that Young's "reverence and devotion to the House shone through in everything that he did," calling him "an institution in the hallowed halls of Congress."

Young, who was "dean of the House" when he died, was first elected to Congress in 1973. Reelected to his 25th term as Alaska's only member of the House in 2020, he was known for a brusque style and for bringing federal investments home to Alaska.

Anchorage Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images - PHOTO: Rep. Don Young greets supporters at the Dena'ina Center, Nov. 6, 2012, in Anchorage, Alaska.
He said in 2016: "I'll defend my state to the dying breath, and I will always do that and they know that."

Comments / 58

Harry Tharp
2d ago

Thank you for your service to the state of Alaska and our country! Thank you to President Biden who treated you with the respect you deserve. RIP Congressman Young!

29
Beth Shank Brown
1d ago

Phony making the sign of the cross if he cared our Lord he would not be lying and destroying our once Beautiful country,May God Bless all those that do care about our country🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

6
Sandra Keeton
03-30

RIP Sir. I'm sorry for your loss and prayers for the family and friends 🙏.

25
