Sloppy Storm System Still Targeting Minnesota

Posted March 27. Click here for updated story. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another sloppy spring storm is on track to hit Minnesota in the coming days with a surge of moisture that could fall as rain, sleet or snow. The system is currently swirling out over the Pacific Ocean, and it’s too soon to tell how exactly it’ll impact Minnesota during the last days of March. The storm is expected to hit the state Tuesday night and last through Thursday night. In short, get ready for a messy middle of the week. Good morning! Somehow Sunday is starting colder than Saturday, but highs...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO