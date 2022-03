In the wake of Richardson City Manager Dan Johnson's retirement in late February, the City Council was quick to tap Deputy City Manager Don Magner as his replacement. Having worked for the city in various roles for more than 25 years, Magner said he has developed a strong sense of what he considers to be Richardson's strengths, weaknesses and opportunities for growth. After sitting down and speaking with Community Impact Newspaper, Magner shared some of those beliefs as well as his plans to help lead Richardson.

