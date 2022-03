Now in the third year of a megadrought, California officials will cut allocations of water supplies from 15 percent to 5 percent of normal for certain consumers. Municipal water agencies request water from the state, who then allocate based upon supply and demand. This year, in just the third month of the year, California already needs to cut allocations all the way down to 5 percent of that amount requested for certain parts of the state.

