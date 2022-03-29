ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC & Iconic Events Team For Monthly Fights On The Big Screen

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
Event cinema distributor Iconic Events Releasing will be bringing monthly marquee UFC Pay-Per-View fights this year to the big screen.

Iconic has already booked UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane, UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2, and UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal.

The action continues with UF 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie on Saturday, April 9, from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., where the featherweight champion Volkanovski will defend his title  against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. There’s also a heated rivalry in the second chapter of the co-main event, as Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan meet for the undisputed bantamweight title.

“UFC is the ultimate theatrical sporting event – there’s simply nothing like experiencing these highly entertaining, competitive, and captivating fights on the big screen,” said Steve Bunnell, Iconic Events’ CEO. “UFC athletes are the best in the world and seeing them on giant movie theatre screens with the high-end sound cranked up is a thrilling way to watch them. Iconic has been the big-screen home for UFC’s pay-per-views since UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor in January 2021. With this new deal, UFC in theatres is simply an irreplaceable way to experience the non-stop action and drama of the Octagon.”

“This partnership with Iconic is yet another incredibly effective way to continue to build the profile of our athletes, bring awareness to our most important events, and to provide yet another exciting way to experience UFC’s live product,” said David Shaw, SVP, International and Content, UFC. “The team at Iconic are terrific partners, and we know they’ll make these fights a must-see draw to movie theatres for UFC fans nationwide.”

Those circuits showing Iconic Events Releasing’s UFC bouts will offer unique seating and concession options including food, beer, and cocktails.

Iconic Events Releasing brings live and filmed entertainment of all types to movie theatres as special limited engagement events. Programming includes live PPV sports, e-sports competitions, anime, music and comedy events, award-winning television specials, Broadway productions, exciting holiday specials, family events, live events for album releases, rock concerts, and music docs that celebrate diversity. Iconic recently released such events as jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy , Bo Burnham: Inside , David Byrne’s American Utopia , and WWE SummerSlam, and upcoming has a varied slate, including theatrical events celebrating the 25 th anniversary of Selena and the North American premiere of the anime film Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis as part of AX Cinema Nights Presents in a partnership with the Anime Expo.

Deadline

