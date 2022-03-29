ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

White House records reportedly show seven-hour gap in Trump’s phone logs on Jan. 6

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Lexi Lonas
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36BkC8_0etCZtHS00

( The Hill ) – White House logs that were given to the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol have a gap of more than seven hours in former President Trump ’s phone records on Jan. 6, 2021, documents obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News reportedly show.

The news outlets reported that the gap in Trump’s communications stretches from 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m. on the day of the attack, contradicting reports on several phone calls Trump had during that time period.

26-year-old inmate pronounced dead at Oklahoma County Detention Center

Two unidentified sources told the Post that the committee is looking into whether Trump used his aides’ phones, a disposable phone or used backchannels to communicate with others on Jan. 6.

A spokesperson for Trump stated the records were not controlled by Trump and the former president believed all his communications were logged that day, according to the news outlets.

Oklahoma teen found shot to death at apartment complex

“I have no idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term,” Trump reportedly said in a statement Monday, referring to a disposable phone.

However, one unidentified lawmaker on the Jan. 6 panel told the Post the White House could have engaged in a “possible coverup” of the records, with another source saying the gap is of “intense interest” to several lawmakers.

OBN investigating after 50 people flee from semi-truck in McClain County

The phone records were given to the committee by the National Archives earlier this year.

Phone conversations that reportedly occurred with Trump during the gap of seven hours and 37 minutes gap include conversations with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who Trump called in order to get in touch with Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), the Post noted.

The Hill has reached out to the Jan. 6 House Committee and a Trump spokesperson for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

KFOR
KFOR

21K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Related
KFOR

Severe Weather Timeline: When will the storms reach Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The threat of severe weather returns to Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon. There will be a LOW tornado threat with these storms. The primary risk will be for large hail, damaging winds and flooding rainfall. Here is the timeline for the storms:. Storms will develop across Western...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Severe weather likely Tuesday evening

Tuesday will be a day where one type of weather (or another) will impact many people in the state. Look for breezy and mostly cloudy conditions Monday night with lows in the low 60s. Clouds and increasing moisture will be the name of the game Tuesday through midday before some...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Washington State
City
Washington, OK
County
Oklahoma County, OK
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Tuberville
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Mike Pence knocks Trump and lays the groundwork for possible presidential run

Former Vice President Mike Pence has spent the past week outmaneuvering Donald Trump, his old boss and potential 2024 primary opponent. Shortly after the plane Trump was flying on last weekend was forced to land due to an engine failure, Pence flew to Israel on the private jet of the GOP’s most prized donor, Miriam Adelson. And while Trump was avoiding criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call-in interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Pence and his wife, Karen, flew to the border between Ukraine and Poland to distribute relief aid to refugees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Post#Cbs News#The Post The White House#Obn
Fox News

Reporters call out Associated Press reporter for ending White House press briefing early

Reporters were caught in a tense debate after the conclusion of Monday’s White House press briefing. After less than 45 minutes of questioning, Associated Press correspondent Josh Boak appeared to call an end to the briefing for White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Reporters in the back, however, criticized the decision for ignoring questions and prioritizing more establishment media outlets.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
cbs19news

Pence distances himself from Trump as he eyes 2024 campaign

NEW YORK (AP) -- Mike Pence spent more than four years standing in President Donald Trump's shadow, refusing to criticize or allow sunlight between them. But as the former vice president lays the groundwork for a potential presidential campaign, Pence has been distancing himself from his former boss. He's directly...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Trevor Noah rips Biden over Saudi, UAE phone-snub report: ‘Would have never happened to Donald Trump’

Has President Biden lost liberal comedian Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show"?. In an opening monologue during the week, Noah expressed frustration about a Wall Street Journal report that said Biden’s calls to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – seeking support for Ukraine and help with surging U.S. gas prices – were rejected.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KFOR

KFOR

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy