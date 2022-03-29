ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball Fans Surprised When Albert Pujols Rejoins The Cardinals In Florida

By Joel Malkin
 1 day ago
Baseball fans in Florida got a surprise at a ballgame yesterday, as a Cardinals great returned to his team.

As St. Louis Cardinals fans were getting ready for the second inning of the team's spring training game against the Houston Astros in Jupiter, this announcement was captured by Bally Sports.

"One of the greatest Cardinals of all time...Albert Pujols!"

With that the 42-year old Pujols emerged from behind the right-field wall at Roger Dean Stadium, wearing his number 5 jersey and greeting the cheering crowd before heading into the dugout.

Pujols, who spent the first 11 years of his career with the Cardinals and helped them win two World Series titles, just signed a one-year contract for what he calls his "last run." The $2.5 million deal will allow St. Louis to use Albert Pujols as their designated hitter, now that it's been expanded to the National League.

The slugger signed a 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels back in 2012, but was waived early last season and signed by the Dodgers.

