ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Queen signals support for Andrew as she takes his arm at Philip’s memorial

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01bvZD_0etCZ6YS00

The Queen has signalled her support for the Duke of York by arriving with her disgraced son for the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service which paid tribute to a “remarkable man”.

Andrew provided a steady arm for the Queen as she walked into Westminster Abbey to remember the life of her husband, a few weeks after reaching a multimillion-pound out-of-court settlement in a civil sexual assault case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39SDEe_0etCZ6YS00
The Queen holds Andrew’s arm as she arrives at the service (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA) (PA Wire)

The event at Westminster Abbey was an opportunity for Philip’s close family, European kings and queens, charity bosses and young people, whose generation were championed by the duke, to say their final goodbyes after his funeral was restricted to 30 mourners due to Covid regulations.

By the end, as the National Anthem was played, the Queen – attending her first major public event in more than five months – looked emotional, blinking several times as her family sung around her.

The Dean of Windsor, the Right Rev David Conner, gave the main address and paid tribute to Philip’s abilities and also highlighted his shortcomings – just as the duke would have wanted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wm7g1_0etCZ6YS00
The Dean of Windsor David Conner reads the tribute (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA) (PA Wire)

He described Philip as a man of “passionate commitment” who devoted his “intellectual and physical energy” to a “host of down-to-earth enterprises”, but he could also be “abrupt” in a “robust conversation, forgetting just how intimidating he could be”.

Among those attending were the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also present in honour of their great-grandfather – the first time they have attended a major public church service.

The Queen, 95, had been determined to make the appearance at the deeply personal occasion on Tuesday in honour of her “strength and stay” Philip, with her attendance only confirmed the same morning.

The prominent and symbolic role played by Andrew – long-rumoured to be the Queen’s favourite child – was described by some commentators as a practical decision, but others have suggested it is a move towards rehabilitation for the duke.

Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt told the PA news agency: “It didn’t happen by chance. He could have sat in the congregation with others, with his relatives, but they actively decided that he would have this role of supporting her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BMNKV_0etCZ6YS00
William and Kate brought their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

“So she has chosen, in essence, to remind people that he hasn’t admitted any wrongdoing, he’s not guilty of anything, he’s innocent. And she’s very clearly stating that he has a role at family occasions.”

The memorial service was an emotional event for some, with Andrew’s daughter Beatrice crying during the first hymn, shortly after the Queen arrived with the Duke of York.

She held her hand to her face, but was unable to hold back her tears, covering her face with her order of service. She was comforted by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who placed his hand on his wife’s back as she reached for a tissue from her purse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PekLk_0etCZ6YS00
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

The Queen, Camilla and Anne all paid tribute to the duke by wearing outfits in Edinburgh green – Philip’s livery colour.

The monarch had a reminder of her husband on her left shoulder, a yellow gold, ruby and diamond scarab brooch, designed by Andrew Grima, which was a gift from her consort in 1966.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

126K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow newschain and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
newschain

Queen carries on for Philip despite mobility issues

It was a show of determination from a frail Queen in honour of her beloved husband as the monarch made her first major official engagement outside of a royal residence for nearly six months. Much has changed since the monarch opened the Welsh Senedd in the autumn, using a stick...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Grima
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry's Wife The Main Culprit Behind Kate Middleton And Prince William's Struggles During Caribbean Tour? Sussex Couple Reportedly 'Failed' Unlike The Cambridges

Dan Wootton lambasted Meghan Markle as Kate Middleton and Prince William faced criticisms. Meghan Markle has been trying to keep details of her personal life in the U.S. as private as possible recently. Most, if not all, royal fans are aware that the former Suits actress and Prince Harry decided to depart from royal life amid the endless attacks of the British media and due to their desire to become financially independent from the Firm.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry Not Attending Major Royal Engagements

Two important events on the royal calendar will be missing senior family members later this month. Buckingham Palace confirmed today that Queen Elizabeth has asked Prince Charles to take her place at Monday’s Commonwealth Day service in London. Royal sources tell BAZAAR.com that the monarch's decision comes with "regrets,"...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince George#Kings And Queens#Kate Middleton#British Royal Family#Uk#European#Covid#The National Anthem
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth Livid, Gave Kate Middleton's Husband Almighty Telling-Off He Could Never Forget After Drama With Cousins Zara And Peter

Prince William recounted when Queen Elizabeth II was so furious at him that he could not forget it. Prince William can still remember the time when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was so furious at him. According to the Duke of Cambridge, the incident involved him and his cousins Zara and Peter Phillips.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton always has to pack this outfit when on tour - but we hope we never see it

During her Queen's Platinum Jubilee tour of the Caribbean with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge has been turning heads in an array of stunning outfits, all of which have been carefully selected ahead of time. Bringing the sunshine with her colourful Royal Tour wardrobe, the Duchess has stunned in a striking 1950's dress, a sunshine yellow dress by Roksanda and *that* mesmerising metallic The Vampire's Wife dress.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

What Will Duchess Kate's Title Be When Prince William Is King?

For the past decade, the former Kate Middleton has been styled as Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge, and is also known as the Countess of Strathearn when in Scotland. When her father-in-law Prince Charles becomes king she’s set to become the first Princess of Wales since Princess Diana...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Princess Charlotte does this one thing that drives Kate mad

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children, Prince George 8, Princess Charlotte 6 and Prince Louis 3. Out of the three, it is Princess Charlotte that resembles Kate the most both physically and in her character. Like mother like daughter. It is very common that children take after...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton & Prince William Look Identical To Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip During Jamaica Visit

On the final day of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to Jamaica, the couple channeled his grandparents as they looked resplendent in royal white. On the climax of Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s visit to Jamaica as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, the British royals dipped into the past. Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, attended a special military parade for service members who recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program. Prince William and Kate dressed in white for the occasion, with the Duke of Cambridge donning his formal military uniform. Together, they stood on the back of a dark green open-top Land Rover – the spitting image of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip when they visited Kingston, Jamaica, in November 1953.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy