Among Us developer InnerSloth will be part of the upcoming Meta Quest Gaming Showcase event, the studio announced this week. The event itself is scheduled to take place on April 20th where we'll see the Meta Quest – formally known as Facebook's Oculus Quest – talking about VR projects alongside various developers. That'll include something about Among Us VR, InnerSloth confirmed this week, though all we know for now is that we're at least guaranteed "new bean footage."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO