ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

‘Justice League’ actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii bar

By Jocelina Joiner, Linda Dela Cruz, Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dpm9x_0etCWLFN00

HILO, Hawaii ( KHON ) – “Justice League” actor Ezra Miller was arrested Monday after becoming unruly at a bar in Hawaii, according to police.

Miller, 29, known for playing Flash in the film franchise, became agitated at a bar in Hilo while other people were singing karaoke, the Hawaii County Police Department said in a news release .

Police said Miller “began yelling obscenities” and grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman. Miller is also accused of lunging at a 32-year-old man who was playing darts.

4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams

The bar owner asked Miller several times to calm down with no success, police said.

Miller, who police said was visiting Hawaii from Vermont, was arrested just after midnight Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment and was released after posting $500 bail.

In addition to appearing in the DC Comics “Justice League” movies, Miller will star in the superhero film “The Flash,” to be released next year. Miller is also starring in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” due out in April.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Man linked to Utah murder arrested in Hawaii

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man linked to a homicide investigation in Utah has been arrested in Hawaii. On March 24, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) announced that officers with the Maui Police Department have arrested 26-year-old Katoa Pahulu in relation to the Blaire Leavitt murder case. On March 18, the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Miami

SEE IT: Prosecutors Release Selfie Video Of Alleged Hitman Javon Carter Counting Stacks Of Cash For Killing TSA Officer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade prosecutors have released video of an alleged hitman counting the cash he received for allegedly murdering a TSA officer. The selfie video shows Javon Carter sitting in a car, counting thousands of dollars in cash, he reportedly received for killing Le’Shonte Jones in May 2021. “A day in the office,” he said during the 35-second video. Jones was shot and killed outside her Coral Bay Cove Apartment in Southwest Miami-Dade apartment on May 3, 2021. At the time, police say someone in a dark gray Nissan drove up, fired at Jones and her 3-year-old daughter in broad daylight just steps...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Hilo, HI
County
Hawaii County, HI
Hawaii County, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Vermont State
State
Hawaii State
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezra Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Justice League#Movies#Khon#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktab
Reuters

L.A. is investigating 50-year-old police gangs, finally

(Reuters) - Poor, mostly minority communities around the country have complained for decades that some local law enforcement agencies often behave more like racist criminal street gangs than sworn peace officers, unlawfully terrorizing Black and Latino communities. Although serious efforts to confront the issue on a systemic level have been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Michelle Carter Got a Few Months off of Her Prison Sentence for Being a "Model Inmate”

In 2014, Massachusetts teen Conrad Henry Roy III, 18, was found dead in his car after his girlfriend Michelle Carter, 17, encouraged him to commit suicide through text messages. Hulu’s new drama series, The Girl From Plainville, portrays their real-life relationship, the events and digital correspondence that led Conrad to take his life, and the trial that took place afterward.
CELEBRITIES
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy