Nashville, TN

8 loaded guns found at TN TSA checkpoints in 1 week

By Nikki McGee
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Transportation Security Administration reported loaded firearms were discovered at checkpoints at every major Tennessee airport over the span of a week.

A total of eight loaded guns were discovered between March 20 and 27.

Firearms at Tennessee airports spiked in 2021 as travelers returned
Four of the firearms were discovered at Nashville International Airport. Guns were also found at the Memphis International Airport, McGhee Tyson Airport, Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, and the Tri-Cities Airport.

Nashville International Airport (BNA)

  • 3/20/2022; loaded M&P Bodyguard .380 caliber
  • 3/22/2022; loaded Springfield .45 caliber
  • 3/22/2022; loaded Glock 9mm
  • 3/25/2022; loaded Glock 9mm

Memphis International Airport (MEM)

  • 3/24/2022; loaded Glock 9mm

McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)

  • 3/20/2022; loaded Smith & Wesson .357 caliber

Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA)

  • 3/24/2022; loaded SCCY Industries 9mm

Tri-Cities Airport (TRI)

  • 3/22/2022; unloaded Glock 9mm

In each incident, law enforcement was called to remove the firearms and passengers from the checkpoint area.

Firearms are prohibited in carry-on baggage. They may be transported in checked baggage, provided they are declared to the airline, locked in a proper carrying case and unloaded.

Monroe County Sheriff: ‘Multistate drug dealer’ arrested after investigation

So far in 2022, TSA has discovered 64 firearms at Tennessee airports. Last year, TSA discovered a total of 283 firearms.

“Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

