Laurens County Animal Control under investigation

Henry County Animal Care & Control, 527 Hampton Street in McDonough. Hours of operation: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Saturday: 8 a.m. - noon and closed on Sunday. To see additional animals available for adoption, visit the Friends of Henry Animals, Inc Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FOHAINC. By state law,...
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Aiken County, South Carolina man is behind bars accused of holding a woman hostage and biting the tip of her finger off. The incident happened on Friday, March 18th on Wagon Train Trail in Aiken County. According to the incident report, while the victim was getting her grandson ready, […]
KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — The elected court clerk in Williamsburg County gave herself a $30,000 raise last year using federal money set aside to improve collecting child support. The Post and Courier reports that the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the office of Clerk of Court Sharon Staggers. Public records show Staggers is now […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– 19 suspected members of a drug trafficking organization are behind bars after a two-year undercover narcotics investigation. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspects allegedly involved in Tyrone Guy’s Drug Trafficking Organization. “We’re at not an end point but essentially we’re at a starting point where now we’re going to see […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — The great-grandmother of the 7-month-old child who died after being attacked by a dog has been arrested. According to authorities, Migdelia Guadalupe was released from the hospital on Friday and arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Murder 2nd Degree. As previously reported, the child’s grandmother dropped the victim off at Guadalupe’s […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police say officers rescued several children from a home Friday evening while serving a warrant. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said they were serving a warrant in an aggravated assault investigation. The raid happened in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street. A WSAV viewer provided multiple videos recorded on their […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – UPDATE: Bobby Mosley has been found safe. Richmond County Deputies are searching for missing 11-year-old Bobby Mosley. Mosley was last seen March 18th at 5:00 pm on the 3200 block of Burgundy Street. Bobby was wearing a gray Levi’s shirt, gray shorts and black slides. If you have any information, please […]
UPDATE: The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 40 year old Keene Glenn Burroughs. Burroughs was traveling south bound on the 4500 block Deans Bridge Road when he lost control of the vehicle, ran into the center median and overturned. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is currently investigating a […]
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman has been charged in connection to a string of fires in Cobb County. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services says on March 24 around 11 p.m., fire crews responded to a reported fire in an apartment at WestHaven at Vinings Apartments in the 3000 block of Paces Walk. Upon arrival, they determined that multiple fires had been intentionally set within the apartment.
SUNBURY, Northumberland County (WBRE/WYOU) — A missing teenager from Georgia was found with a man in Northumberland County. According to a release from Sunbury police, 22-year-old Christian Eugene Music Jackman, whose last registered address was in Orange Park, Florida, was found in Sunbury with an unnamed 17-year-old who had been reported missing from Georgia. Police […]
PAUDLING COUNTY, Ga. — US Marshals are searching for a person connected to a robbery that ended with three people dead. So far, deputies have arrested one man in the triple homicide. Channel 2′s Chris Jose learned Monday that two of the victims are 30 years old and one...
The suspect in a shooting in Laurens County last night (Monday) is still at large. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect fled on foot after a shooting around 6 PM at the Nu Way Gas Station in the town of Waterloo.
AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Animal Control is offering reduced adoption fees for dogs in the shelter. The reduced fees begin on March 14 and run through March 25, 2022. In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, the "Help a Puppy Get Lucky" adoption event encourages residents to consider adopting a dog or cat from the Summit County shelter. During the adoption event, the adoption fee to adopt a dog will be reduced from $94 to $28 and cat adoption fees will be reduced from $60 to $10.
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether investigators lost track of a potential witness after she was brought in for questioning. In an email, the sheriff's office confirmed it happened on March 24 at the Investigations Division. That's at the Downtown Annex on Third Street and Riverside Drive.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major drug bust was made recently in Gwinnett County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Their Gang Task Force seized 65 kilos of methamphetamine, 1 kilo of heroin, 1/4 kilo of fentanyl and 3 guns. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, ATF Atlanta and HSI...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County deputies discovered what they said appeared to be a murder/suicide on Sunday when checking on a married couple at the request of family members. Children of 45-year-old Heather M. MacDonald and 48-year-old Kevin S. MacDonald asked law enforcement to check on the couple after...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are looking for a man they said robbed a bank early Saturday morning. Police said the suspect robbed a Chase Bank on U.S. Highway 138 in Stockbridge. The man handed a teller a note saying that he was robbing the bank and lifted his shirt to show a gun tucked in his waistband, police said. He then handed the teller a withdrawal slip with “$50,000″ written on it.
Comments / 0