Laurens County Animal Control under investigation

AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Animal Control is offering reduced adoption fees for dogs in the shelter. The reduced fees begin on March 14 and run through March 25, 2022. In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, the "Help a Puppy Get Lucky" adoption event encourages residents to consider adopting a dog or cat from the Summit County shelter. During the adoption event, the adoption fee to adopt a dog will be reduced from $94 to $28 and cat adoption fees will be reduced from $60 to $10.

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH ・ 16 DAYS AGO