'The Price Is Right' Is Bringing The Iconic Game Show To New Orleans

By Sarah Tate
WQUE Q93
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

New Orleans – come on down!

The Price Is Right is going on tour to bring the iconic game show to cities around the country, including a special stop right here in the Crescent City. The Come On Down tour is taking the show on the road with its mobile game on wheels, making 50 stops around the U.S. to bring the longtime fan-favorite show closer to home for those who can't make it to the studio in Los Angeles, per WWLTV .

Devoted fans will get a shot to try their luck at some of the show's legendary games , like Plinko, all for the chance to spin the wheel and make it to the final Showcase Showdown as well as enter for the chance to win a grand prize of $50,000.

"We really wanted people to feel like they could come on down and play the game that they all really know," said Mike Benson , president and chief marketing officer at CBS.

" The Price Is Right has been changing lives and touching hears for 50 years," Benson said in a press release . "This longevity stands as a testament to everything good about CBS programming and the success of our fan-first approach to television. The Come On Down Tour is an expansion of our mission to bring fans closer to what they love in new and exciting ways, while simultaneously supporting iconic local business partners in each city."

The Come On Down tour will make a stop in New Orleans on April 15, giving you plenty of time to brush up on the prices of various products. The show will also stop in Nashville, Denver, St. Louis and many more.

For more information, check out the official rules here .

Comments / 0

New Orleans, LA
