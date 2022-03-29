ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New division in U.S. Attorney’s Office will focus on civil rights cases

By Sophie Nieto-Munoz
newjerseymonitor.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Attorney’s Office is creating a new division dedicated to enforcing federal civil rights law in New Jersey, one that will double the number of its prosecutors handling civil rights enforcement. The new division will have the “sole focus” of enforcing both civil and federal civil rights...

newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 2

New Jersey Globe

Sellinger gives top two spots in U.S. Attorney’s office to Bridgegate prosecutors

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger today named Vikas Khanna as First Assistant U.S. Attorney and Lee Cortes as Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney, giving his office’s most powerful roles to two of the government’s prosecutors in the Bridgegate case. “Vikas is a highly respected alumnus of our office, celebrated by...
Salon

Michael Cohen says Jan. 6 committee witness will reveal three burner phones were purchased at a CVS

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, departs his Manhattan apartment for prison on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Cohen is due to report to a federal prison in Otisville, New York, where he will begin serving a three-year sentence for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and other crimes. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abovethelaw.com

Court Orders Trump Organization To Cough Up Those Cell Phones In NY AG Probe

In New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron’s courtroom Monday morning, Trump’s lawyers explained that they were working around the clock to comply with the AG’s investigative demands and would definitely, certainly have turned over all the requested material by April 29. Assuming that’s the case, it will leave exactly one day for the OAG to decide whether to file a civil action against the company before the tolling agreement expires on April 30.
FingerLakes1.com

Attorney General James secures additional court order against AAUCONNECT for defrauding customers

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced another court victory against fraudulent post-graduate basketball program AAUCONNECT, which has been ordered to pay an additional $40,000 to seven families that were defrauded by the company. This announcement follows a 2020 court decision that required the program’s owners to issue refunds to former customers and banned them from owning or operating any high school program and post-graduate high school basketball. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that AAUCONNECT had advertised itself as a premier basketball training program and collected tuition money, but failed to provide the training, housing, and education promised. Today’s supplemental judgment brings the total amount of victim restitution to $279,040, on top of $135,000 secured in civil penalties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. Supreme Court reverses ruling that had expanded Miranda rights

The New Jersey Supreme Court declined to make a sweeping change to Miranda rights rules in a 3-2 decision Wednesday that the two dissenting judges said will “erode faith in our criminal justice system.” The opinion reverses a lower court ruling that had been in favor of Anthony Sims Jr., a man convicted of a 2014 attempted […] The post N.J. Supreme Court reverses ruling that had expanded Miranda rights appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
RED BANK, NJ
Daily Mail

The anti-free speech sickness plaguing America has infected our future lawyers - that should frighten us all, write KRISTEN WAGGONER and MONICA MILLER, the attorneys shouted down by Yale Law students

We recently went to Yale Law School and what we experienced should frighten – not just legal professionals – but everyone interested in America's future. We are constitutional litigators who have more than three decades of combined experience. We've argued before the U.S. Supreme Court and in lower...
KSLA

Biden-Harris Administration announces resources for HBCUs that recently experienced bomb threats

WASHINGTON, DC - In the last three months, more than one-third of our country’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have received bomb threats. While, thankfully, no explosive devices were found on any of these campuses, significant and lasting damage has been done by threatening the safety and security of the students, faculty, and staff at these institutions.
Reuters

House passes bill to end mandatory arbitration of legal disputes

(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill that would prohibit companies from enforcing increasingly common agreements that require workers and consumers to bypass court and bring legal disputes in private arbitration. The Democrat-led House voted 222-209 to pass the Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal (FAIR) Act...
CNBC

Trump and his children agree to sit for depositions in civil fraud suit

Former President Donald Trump and his adult children have agreed to sit for depositions in a lawsuit filed by investors who allege the family conned them into making bad investments in businesses the Trumps were promoting. According to a Friday court filing, the former president is scheduled for a June...
