Water Main Break in Port Richey

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks received word on Thursday that, when the new water line is installed along Seven Courts Drive, it will require the temporary removal and reconstruction of the Proctor Lane traffic circle. This will most likely occur sometime in May. Councilman Marks will solicit feedback from the community regarding landscaping they may want to see at

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 21 MINUTES AGO