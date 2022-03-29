ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Will Smith, Daryl Hall, and Anthony Anderson

By Hayley Boyd
wgnradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest...

wgnradio.com

CinemaBlend

Anthony Anderson Has An On-Brand Message For The Fans As Black-ish Prepares To End

This year has seen a fair number of comedies ending their respective TV runs, as HBO's Insecure already said farewell with its surprising conclusion, with black-ish and Atlanta preparing to end this year as well. Fans have known for a while now that the ABC comedy is coming to an end, and even though viewers will continue to get new episodes until the finale's airing, Anthony Anderson wanted the show’s devoted fanbase to know the Johnson family is thinking about them.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Anderson Hilariously Documents Getting A Ride Home From A Stranger

In one of the most hilarious, random encounters you'll hear about all week, Anthony Anderson has made some new friends in New York City. The Black-ish actor has apparently purchased a home in the Big Apple, and like many others who make a big move, he needed to pick up a few items for his new place. However, Anderson wasn't fully prepared when he recently visited a Best Buy because he made a large purchase and didn't have a way to get them to his apartment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Tom Bergeron tweets "Karma's a bitch" after Dancing with the Stars' executive producer is ousted after five seasons

Andrew Llinares is out after joining Dancing as its boss for the all-athlete Season 26 through the most recent Season 30, according to Deadline. Llinares oversaw the exits of longtime Dancing host Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020 ahead of Season 29. Bergeron's replacement, Tyra Banks, has polarized viewers and one. Dancing pro says the massive changes has turned Dancing into the "MTV music awards." Asked to respond to Llinares' exit, Bergeron tweeted "Karma’s a bitch" with a winking emoji. Dancing is expected to be renewed for Season 31.
TV & VIDEOS
extratv

Snoop Dogg Reacts to That Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Snoop Dogg after Week 2 of “American Song Contest,” where he gave his two cents on that Oscars smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock. On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett...
MUSIC
UPI News

Syndicated talk show 'Maury' canceled after 31 years

March 20 (UPI) -- Syndicated daytime talk show Maury is ending its 31-year run in September. Deadline, People and The Hollywood Reporter reported the news Saturday. Hosted by Maury Povich, the salacious show specialized in real romantic dramas, particularly ones centering on paternity questions. Povich, 83, is expected to retire...
TV & VIDEOS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jennifer Hudson to become daytime TV host

Grammy-winning singer and Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson will be the newest face on daytime television. Warner Bros. announced that Hudson will be hosting her own daytime talk show that will air on Fox television stations, CNN reported. “I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fans react after Chris Rock show in Boston: 'I want my money back'

Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
BOSTON, MA
Showbiz411

Two Shocks: Maury Povich is 83, and His Who’s the Daddy Here’s the DNA Talk Show Is Ending

I have to say I’m a little shocked to learn Maury Povich is 83. Time has flown. Anyway, his talk show, “Maury,” is ending after 31 years. Like Judge Judy and Jerry Springer, Maury will continue on in syndicated repeats until someone figures out they’re seeing shows fro 10 years ago or more. So far Judge Judy is getting away with it just fine, dragging in 4 to 5 million viewers a day.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The View’ Co-Hosts Decry Focus On Race In Will Smith Slap Flap: “He Doesn’t Represent Every Black Person,” Says Whoopi Goldberg

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with video In the third consecutive day of ABC’s The View kicking off the show with a discussion of Will Smith’s Oscar slap of Chris Rock, moderator (and Oscar Board of Governors member) Whoopi Goldberg and co-host Sunny Hostin decried public debate that focuses on Smith’s race. “People keep saying, oh, they’re going to think of Black people the wrong way,'” said Goldberg. “Well, let me tell you, they should be looking at us and saying, Oh, ok [Rock] didn’t indulge.’ There’s nothing wrong with what [Rock] did so there’s no reason for...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Razzie Awards Are ‘Still Discussing’ If They Will Rescind Bruce Willis’ (Dis)honor After Aphasia Diagnosis

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE:The Golden Raspberry Awards have rescinded Bruce Willis’ Worst Performance Award after his aphasia diagnosis was made public. Read more here. Last week, Bruce Willis was (dis)honored with a Golden Raspberry Award for his performance in the space actioner “Cosmic Sin.” He didn’t have much competition: The Razzies this year crafted a special category just for the actor, “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie,” highlighting the eight schlock titles he starred in last year. Just four days later, Willis’ family revealed that the actor would be “stepping away” from acting after he...
CELEBRITIES

